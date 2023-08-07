For many people, "home" is the oasis that awaits at the end of a hectic, multi-tasking day. From eating quick meals on the go courtesy of the closest drive-up window to squeezing in a conference call on the way to a weekly spin class, slowing down to enjoy it seems impossible.
Fortunately, practicing "slow design" helps you appreciate your living space and benefits the planet. To get started, check out these "slow design" principles and follow these tips to incorporate them at home.
What is "Slow Design?"
The "slow" movement started with "slow food" in the '80s. It focused on buying organic items from local farmers and eating more plant-based, natural foods instead of mass-produced processed foods.
A Finnish design professor, writer, and activist, Alistair Fuad-Luke introduced "slow design" in 2002, according to Treehugger.com.
In slow design, "everything from architecture to kitchen items are made thoughtfully and responsibly, not mass-produced." In practice, architects, craftspeople, designers, and individuals create functional, long-lasting, thought-provoking interiors and products.
For example, don't buy mass-produced, inexpensive furniture that doesn't last. Instead, choose handmade, hardy, natural wood furnishings. Spend time curating a mindful, comfortable, and eco-friendly space.
Slow Design Principles
Carolyn F. Strauss and Fuad-Luke co-authored a paper outlining the six slow design principles. They are as follows:
- Reveal – Reveal forgotten or overlooked materials, processes, and experiences that make up a creation.
- Expand – Look beyond "the real and potential 'expressions' of artifacts and environments beyond their perceived functionalities, physical attributes and lifespans."
- Reflect – Create a space that prompts you to reflect and contemplate the ecological value and emotional experiences the products within deliver.
- Engage – Share, collaborate, and cooperate with others in product and design development.
- Participate – Similar to engaging, encourage users to actively participate in the design process.
- Evolve – Stay open and embrace that "artifacts, environments, and systems" are dynamic and will change and evolve over time.
Following these principles is an essential part of practicing slow design. So, how does this movement help the planet?
How Slow Design Helps the Planet
When you sink onto the couch or pull up a dining room chair, you may not realize the enormous impact modern furniture makes on the planet. Here are some noteworthy statistics, according to The World Counts.
- People spend $18,000 on furniture every second around the world.
- So far in 2023, over 12 million hectares of forests have been cut down or burned to produce furniture.
- Over 24 million tons of PVC plastics and more than 12 million tons of cotton are produced worldwide.
- Many types of furniture harbor toxic, cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and benzene.
- Cheap furniture ends up in overcrowded landfills and increases pollution.
Mass-producing furniture uses lots of energy and vital natural resources like water. Plus, transporting the pieces to a furniture store produces greenhouse gases that negatively affect climate change.
Slow Design Tips
Slow design helps mitigate environmental issues and is better for the planet. It also enables you to develop a deeper appreciation for your interior space, according to Treehugger. Follow these tips to get started.
Understand a Product's Environmental Lifecycle
To create your living space with slow design, research each potential item's environmental lifecycle before you include it.
To be eco-conscious, don't buy mass-produced items. Also, avoid items that contain toxic materials or hazardous chemicals. Instead, use items with safe, natural materials that have a sustainable lifecycle.
Resist Impulse Purchases
Making impulse purchases and fast decisions often lead to buying furniture and other décor items that don't last. Don't rush to fill your home. Instead, slow down and take time to acquire things that will spark joy for a long time in your home.
Create Timeless Instead of Trendy Designs
Slow design involves creating a space that contains timeless pieces instead of trendy looks that quickly fade. Consider collecting items that will last a long time for you to pass on to family members or friends.
Choose Carefully to Avoid Clutter
Buying too much too soon to quickly fill an interior space creates clutter. To prevent this, carefully consider what items you want to include in your home.
Slow design offers a minimalist design scheme and includes pieces that might serve multiple purposes. For example, a storage trunk that doubles as an end table or a handmade quilt from old t-shirts.
Buy Locally with Natural Materials
Hiring local craftspeople to build sturdy pieces with natural materials reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting or shipping furniture across the country to retail outlets. Plus, custom pieces often carry special meaning and enhance your purchase and enjoyment experience.
Overall, slow design helps create a joyful and sustainable living space you will treasure now and in the future.