It's never too early to teach kids how their daily actions and choices impact the environment. This includes finding ways to reduce waste at school. Generating less waste decreases the amount of trash that ends up in landfills. It also curbs pollution, lowers the carbon footprint, and raises environmental awareness.
These tips and activities can help students decrease waste at school.
Create an Environmental Club to Raise Awareness
First, educating students about the harsh effects of climate change and showing them ways to reduce waste and follow other sustainable practices at home and in school is essential for success. Creating an environmental club and doing green activities at school and in the local community is a fantastic way to raise awareness and take eco-friendly actions.
Practice the "3 Rs" – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle
Kids should practice the same "3 Rs" — reduce, reuse, and recycle — that the EPA advises us to practice at home to reduce waste at school. Before starting, explain how reusing and recycling items extends their useful life and reduces waste. Many easy and creative ways exist to demonstrate and reinforce these principles. Some ideas follow.
Do Arts and Craft Projects that Reuse and Repurpose Items
Kids of all ages love arts and crafts. They encourage creative expression and make learning fun. To teach sustainable concepts, do projects that reuse or repurpose items.
For example, turn an empty milk carton into a bird feeder. See step-by-step instructions from PBS. Make a dinosaur from empty toilet paper rolls. Get instructions from ConservaMom. To get more ideas, do an online search for "upcycling projects for kids."
Collect and Sort Recyclable Items
Recycling is one of the easiest ways to reduce waste. Set up accessible recycle bins for paper/cardboard, plastics, and aluminum containers in classrooms and the cafeteria. Everyday items to recycle include paper, cardboard (without food residue), magazines, file folders, plastic cups, and plastic utensils.
To encourage students and staff to participate, hold a recycling competition and reward the classroom that recycles the most items during the contest period.
Reduce School Lunch Waste
In the U.S. alone, food waste accounts for 30%-40% of the food supply, according to the USDA. Decreasing waste at school lunches helps combat this issue.
The USDA offers successful food waste reduction strategies in an infographic that school staff can hang in classrooms and cafeterias. They include:
- Schedule recess before lunch to reduce plate waste by up to 30%.
- Extend the lunch period from 20 minutes to 30 minutes to reduce waste by almost 1/3.
- Allow students to help plan and taste potential meal items to promote eating more and wasting less.
- Allow students to keep items they don't finish to eat later.
- Set up a table to collect packaged or pre-portioned items kids will not eat.
Also, ask students who bring their lunches to use a reusable bag and beverage bottle instead of disposable lunch bags and drink containers.
Host a Swap Meet
Tell kids that swapping and trading items with other students is good for the planet because it reduces waste and extends the useful life of items they don't use anymore. Also, explain that trading goods they already have at home instead of buying new ones reduces the greenhouse gas emissions that a trip to the store in a car creates.
To encourage the process, host a swap meet at school (with parent permission) so students can trade toys, games, books, or gently used clothes.
Use Recyclable and Sustainable Supplies
Before shopping for new school supplies, use any leftover items from the previous year.
If you're shopping for supplies, choose items with minimal packaging made from sustainable materials. For example, look for notebooks, paper, planners, and message pads that contain recycled paper. Doing an Amazon search for "eco-friendly school supplies," "sustainable school supplies," and "recycled paper notebook spiral" turns up lots of planet-friendly options.
To further reduce waste, buy supplies in bulk and split packages of pens, pencils, highlighters, erasers, and glue sticks between multiple kids.
Do Paperless Presentations, Assignments, and Quizzes
Paperless presentations, assignments, and quizzes save ink, paper, trees, and energy that printing them requires. This means each student must have access to a computer or tablet at and after school.
According to a U.S. Department of Education 2019-2020 survey, 45% of participating schools reported having a computer for each student. More widespread access to technology can improve this figure and reduce waste.
By following these sustainable tips at school, kids of all ages can help protect the planet for future generations.