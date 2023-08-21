Thanks to eco-conscious campaigns like Meatless Mondays, Earth Day, and Arbor Day, kids of all ages are increasingly aware of the effects of climate change. Watching environmental documentaries is another easy way for children to learn more about wildlife, ecosystems, and steps we can all take to help protect the planet for future generations.
If you need some ideas, grab some popcorn, sit back with your kids, and watch any of these Earth-friendly documentaries on your next movie night.
March of the Penguins (2005)
Majestic Emperor penguins that live in Antarctica are at risk because climate change is melting the sea ice they need to survive, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
“March of the Penguins” follows these endangered birds on a trek to find their true loves – as male and female penguins only mate with a single partner for life. This riveting, Oscar-winning documentary finds the adorable species traveling across the frozen polar landscape in search of a mate in a constant battle to survive.
Rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.
Great Migrations (2010)
Airing first on The National Geographic Channel, “Great Migrations” is a visually stunning seven-part docuseries detailing the harrowing journey many species like zebras, butterflies, walruses, and orangutans must undertake to breed and survive. For many animals, it’s a race against time, climate change, and human disruptions. Alec Baldwin narrates.
Warning: This film contains graphic images of animals consuming prey.
Stream the series on Disney Plus or buy it on Apple TV, and Amazon.
Life (2009)
“Life” is a 10-episode BBC docuseries that explores how living creatures must adapt to a shifting landscape that climate change and human activities disrupt. Each episode highlights a different category of species, including “Mammals,” “Birds,” and “Plants.”
Oprah Winfrey, David Attenborough, and Doug Allan narrate.
Oceans (2010)
“Oceans” offers a fascinating look at the multitude of creatures who live in the vast depths of the world’s oceans. State-of-the-art underwater filmmaking enables viewers to follow the lives of deepwater creatures like whales, sharks, and dolphins. The breathtaking scenery emphasizes the importance of saving our oceans and marine animals from pollution. Pierce Brosnan narrates.
Warning: Some scenes show gulls diving to snatch baby sea turtles.
Stream it on Netflix. Rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.
Chasing Coral (2017)
Colorful coral reefs adorn the ocean and provide a habitat for tropical fish and other marine species. Directed by Jeff Orlowski, “Chasing Coral” details the alarming threat climate change poses to this beautiful sea entity. The two-degree rise in water temperature causes coral bleaching that destroys coral across the globe.
Night on Earth (2020)
“Night on Earth” explores nocturnal activities of different animal species in a six-part docuseries. Each episode focuses on a different location, such as “Moonlit Plains,” “Jungle Nights,” and “Sleepless Cities.” The series uses groundbreaking technology to showcase what animals do at night and how some creatures must navigate a human-driven concrete jungle. Actress Samira Wiley narrates.
Warning: The series contains scenes of animals hunting and killing each other.
Our Planet (2019)
British broadcasting legend and natural historian David Attenborough is a master guide in the stunning Netflix original docuseries “Our Planet.” The spectacular visuals are authentic, not CGI. Netflix teams with WWF in the eight-episode series, in which Attenborough often takes a sober tone when he discusses how climate change impacts fragile species and ecosystems on Earth. Episodes unfold in jungles, tundra, deserts, and the sea.
Jane (2017)
Director Brett Morgen delivers an intimate profile of Dr. Jane Goodall’s groundbreaking interactions and observations of chimpanzees in his acclaimed documentary “Jane.” Morgen examined over 100 hours of footage of Goodall in her element during her 1960s chimp encounters while living with them in Gombe National Park in Tanzania. The film captures fascinating moments, including when Goodall discovers a chimp that uses a branch to dig termites out of a hole and a chimp that takes a banana directly from her.
Stream it on Disney Plus and Hulu. Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube.
These documentary films and series will educate and entertain your kids as they explore the environmental impacts of climate change on various species and ecosystems worldwide. Spending quality time together watching them is another terrific bonus!