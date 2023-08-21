RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thanks to eco-conscious campaigns like Meatless Mondays, Earth Day, and Arbor Day, kids of all ages are increasingly aware of the effects of climate change. Watching environmental documentaries is another easy way for children to learn more about wildlife, ecosystems, and steps we can all take to help protect the planet for future generations.

If you need some ideas, grab some popcorn, sit back with your kids, and watch any of these Earth-friendly documentaries on your next movie night.

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments