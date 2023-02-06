Getting enough quality sleep is essential for good health. In fact, "good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health," according to the National Institute of Health. A lack of quality sleep, on the other hand, increases the risk of dementia, obesity, heart disease, and stroke.
If you struggle with insomnia, toss and turn, have a hectic schedule, or can't get a restful night's sleep, consider these tips to create a snooze-friendly, sustainable space that also protects the planet.
Darken Your Room with Blackout Curtains
Your brain's internal circadian rhythm controls your sleep-wake cycle and makes you feel awake during the day and sleepy at night. When it gets dark, your pineal gland produces melatonin, a hormone that makes you sleepy, according to the Sleep Foundation.
Light pollution is "the excessive or inappropriate use of outdoor artificial light," according to National Geographic. Your neighbor's floodlights, streetlamps, passing car headlights, neon advertising signs, and anything that brightens the night sky are prime examples. These things can disrupt your natural sleep-wake cycle and delay or prevent you from falling asleep.
To block outdoor light, close the shades and hang blackout curtains or heavy, lined drapes on the bedroom windows before you go to bed. You can also wear a sleep mask to ensure optimal darkness.
Turn Off the TV and Unplug Electronic Devices
Your TV, smartphone, tablet, and laptop generate artificial indoor light. You're not alone if you bring any of these devices into the bedroom. According to a 2021 survey from Reviews.org, 62% of respondents admitted they sleep with their phones at night.
To promote better sleep, keep electronics out of your room or, at minimum, turn off or unplug devices before bedtime. Eliminating this kind of light helps balance your circadian rhythm.
Plus, unplugging devices when you're not using them cuts the flow of "vampire" power from the outlet and saves energy, according to the EPA. Using less energy lowers your utility bills. Ultimately, saving energy and money and getting better sleep are worth the effort.
Block Noise Pollution
It's nearly impossible to sleep with noise around you. Turning off devices, as detailed above, can cut some noise levels. However, street traffic, other household members, pets, and clanging pipes can make sounds and noise pollution that can interfere with your sleep.
To create a peaceful sleep space, wear earplugs, use a white noise machine, or meditate as you drift off.
Lower the Thermostat
It's hard to sleep in a hot, stuffy room. To cool your sleep space, turn on the ceiling fan if you have one, and lower the thermostat during the night. Set a nighttime temperature on a programmable thermostat, or manually turn it down. The Mayo Clinic suggests a setting below 70 degrees F for better quality sleep. Turning the thermostat down also saves energy—a win-win for you and the planet.
Use Organic Bedding
Sleeping on organic, 100% cotton bedding promotes healthier, better sleep. When shopping, look for mattresses, mattress covers, sheets, pillowcases, and comforters that feature a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified label. These products meet strict ecological and social criteria that protect consumers, the employees who produce the goods, and the environment from harsh chemicals and dyes.
Sweating at night is uncomfortable. Fortunately, cotton is breathable, and its natural fibers help regulate temperature to deliver a cool and dry sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation. The fabric comes from cotton plants, is soft, and is suitable for sensitive skin. Cotton bedding is available in a wide range of styles and prices and is easy to clean.
Following these five simple tips will help you create a comfortable, eco-friendly space that helps you get better quality sleep and protects the Earth.