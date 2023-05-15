There’s no better way to spend quality time with your child than by whipping up some delicious, easy recipes together. By choosing vegan dishes, you can also teach them how sustainable eating helps protect the planet.
Start by sharing the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet, and then enlist their help in making any of these kid-friendly vegan recipes.
How Going Vegan is Good for You and the Planet
A vegan diet is good for your health and the Earth. Studies show that “a plant-based diet can reduce risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and certain types of cancer,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
Plus, going vegan protects the planet. For example, veganism combats hunger because people can eat food that otherwise goes to feed livestock, according to Global Citizen. It also conserves water, reduces energy usage, cleans the soil, and purifies the air.
Explain these benefits to your kids while you prepare these delicious vegan recipes.
Vegan Nuggets
Kids love nuggets. This vegan version from Juliet Sear’s recipe for BBC Good Food contains cannellini beans, cauliflower, and carrots. Dole out tasks according to your child’s age and abilities. Younger kids can help wash the veggies and press the pulse button on the food processor to puree the beans. Let older kids fry the veggies, prepare the batter, and fill and form nuggets.
Show them ways to conserve water while washing veggies and dishes. Explain how buying just enough ingredients—or growing your own garden vegetables—helps reduce food waste and lowers the carbon footprint.
Mexican Veggie Burrito Bowls
Move over Taco Tuesday! These Mexican Veggie Burrito Bowls from Eating by Elaine can be ready in under 30 minutes. These Chipotle-style bowls contain brown rice, black beans, bell peppers, white onions, Roma tomatoes, and more.
Frozen brown rice works great with little ones and saves time. Have them put it in the microwave and follow the cooking time on the bag. Talk about how red bell peppers have four times more vitamin C than green peppers. Explain that vitamin C boosts your immune system and helps you heal, according to Mayo Clinic.
Also, tell your child that black beans contain protein like meat, but they are better for the planet. Explain how raising cows for beef and milk uses water and energy and releases greenhouse gases contributing to climate change.
Let your kitchen assistant practice some culinary flair by building and garnishing their own bowl. When they’re done, share a high-five to celebrate their creation.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Chunky Tomato Basil Spaghetti
Spaghetti is another tried-and-true kids’ favorite. But the entire family will love this Chunky Basil Tomato Spaghetti vegan variation from Eating by Elaine. The noodles in this recipe are gluten-free and 100% brown rice pasta. The homemade sauce features Roma tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, and fresh basil.
As you throw ingredients together, tell your child that tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, which is heart-healthy. Also, discuss how anyone can grow tomatoes at home—even in a pot on the patio. Tell them how growing your own food decreases the carbon dioxide your gas-powered car releases into the air when you drive to and from the grocery store.
The Best Vegan Mac and Cheese
Vegan diets don’t include dairy. So, how can you make a gooey go-to batch of mac and cheese? Eating by Elaine swears by this recipe for The Best Vegan Mac and Cheese. The plant- and protein-based sauce boasts a cashew and sweet potato base that you mix in the blender with almond milk. The sweet potatoes in this dish pack a lot of vitamin A and vitamin C.
Ask your junior chef to help put the ingredients in the blender. Talk about how boxed macaroni and cheese sauce is processed and high in sodium, which is not heart-healthy, according to Eat This, Not That! Explain that the store-bought staple is mass-produced, using energy and other resources. By comparison, this homemade recipe saves energy and reduces packaging waste, which is good for the planet.
Easy Vegan Zucchini Pizza Bites
A kid-friendly food list wouldn’t be complete without pizza – and Eating by Elaine offers a simple plant-based snack recipe with Easy Vegan Pizza Bites (paleo). With this recipe, you slice one large zucchini into rounds, add a teaspoon of marinara or pizza sauce on top of each round, then crown them with Eating by Elaine’s vegan mozzarella recipe, and bake.
If you don’t have zucchini on hand, take your child to a local farm or produce stand to get some. Explain how buying fruits and veggies locally is better for the planet. Be sure to bring your own reusable shopping tote and explain how disposable plastic handle bags contribute to ocean pollution, according to National Geographic.
Making these tasty, kid-friendly vegan dishes together is a wonderful way to connect with your kids. It also gives you a chance to teach them about healthy eating and how plant-based recipes help protect the planet too.