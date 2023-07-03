RALOS
Plastic food containers are lightweight, compact, and inexpensive. However, some of these convenient leftover storage solutions hold toxins such as Bisphenol A (BPA) that can be harmful to people, the ecosystem, and the planet - especially as the product ages or when it’s subjected to heat.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found BPA present in the urine of nearly all of 2,517 study participants ages six years and older. This startling discovery indicates widespread human exposure to BPA – a chemical that’s found to impact the reproductive systems of lab animals.

