Visiting faraway places—both near and far—expands your view of the world and creates memories that last a lifetime. However, getting from home to your dream destination impacts the environment.
As you embark on your next adventure, follow these simple, sustainable travel tips to protect the planet along the way.
Take Sustainable Luggage
Packing essentials like clothes, shoes, and toiletries is an integral part of any trip. Make sure you choose a green luggage brand or a baggage brand that adheres to sustainable practices. Look for suitcases made from recyclable materials, duffels, and backpacks made from organic cotton, banana fiber, or recycled polyester. You can also decrease your carbon footprint by borrowing luggage from friends or family members instead of buying a new baggage set.
Use Mass Transportation Whenever Possible
In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued findings that aircraft are the “single largest GHG-emitting transportation source not yet subject to GHG standards in the U.S.,” and U.S. aircraft-making domestic and international flights that start in the U.S. emit 12% of GHG emissions from the U.S. transportation sector and 3% of total U.S. GHG emissions, among other impacts.
Using mass transportation, such as traveling by bus, train, or subway, when possible, helps lower carbon emissions that each passenger would generate in an individual car on a road trip, for instance, or the carbon footprint and air pollution associated with flying in a plane.
Walk or Bike to Explore a Locale
When you arrive at your destination, walk or bike around a town to experience the local ambiance. Exploring a town this way allows you to conserve energy, slow down, and really take in the scenery. Plus, walking or riding a bicycle is an excellent form of physical exercise during your vacation. Just make sure to discuss any restrictions or limitations with your doctor before you increase your level of physical activity.
Offset Your Carbon Footprint
If you do fly to your destination, consider making a positive contribution to the environment in some way to offset your carbon footprint. Popular commitments include planting trees with the Arbor Foundation to help stave off deforestation, helping communities that lack access to safe, clean water via a donation to water.org, refraining from eating meat for one or more meals a week, buying produce from local farms, and more.
Leave No Trace at Natural Outdoor Destinations
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Camping and hiking enthusiasts can reduce their environmental impact at local campsites and national parks by following the National Park Service’s Leave No Trace Seven Principles. This means that you leave a hiking trail or campsite or any other natural outdoor space intact as you found it. To protect these natural sites, be sure to “Plan Ahead, Travel and Camp on Durable Areas, Dispose of Waste Properly, Leave What You Find, Minimize Campfire Impacts, Respect Wildlife, and Be Considerate of Other Visitors.” Read detailed explanations of the Seven Principles here.
Reduce or Eliminate Single-Use Plastics During Travel
National Geographic reports that over 8 million tons of plastic waste flow into the ocean each year. Widespread use and disposal of single-use plastic, such as straws, plastic handle grocery bags, and plastic water bottles are compounding overcrowded landfill problems, polluting oceans, and killing marine life. While traveling, avoid straws and disposable beverage bottles. Take a reusable bag when shopping for souvenirs and avoid plastic utensils for takeout food. These simple adjustments will help reduce pollution and save marine creatures.
Book Sustainable Lodging
A big part of any vacation is booking your hotel or lodging. To help protect the planet, stay at an eco-friendly hotel or one that follows sustainable practices. Maybe they use bamboo utensils in the dining room, use certified organic linens from sustainable suppliers, conserve water, and use energy-saving light fixtures. Researching before you travel and asking about a hotel’s sustainable practices will help you make an eco-friendly choice.
Support Local Vendors
Part of the charm of traveling to a new destination is experiencing what a local community offers. From booking a tour with a local guide, eating at a family-owned diner, or shopping in a local artisan market, supporting local businesses helps a community thrive. It also minimizes the environmental impact associated with shopping at a larger franchise outlet.
Enjoy Natural Beauty
One way to respect the planet is to appreciate natural beauty during a trip. Take in the vastness of the Grand Canyon, canoe down a local river, stroll through local parks, enjoy hot springs or waterfalls, and explore the natural settings in the place you are visiting. Basking in Earth’s beauty helps us cherish our planet.
Learn About Local Culture
Learning about the local culture before you travel to a foreign destination is an excellent sustainable practice that enhances your experience and helps you show respect to the people in the community you are visiting. Making a small effort like adopting local greeting practices or learning some languages shows you embrace the people you encounter on your trip and not trying to impose your culture on them.
Overall, following these simple, sustainable travel tips will help you respect the planet as you head out to your next vacation destination.