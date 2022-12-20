Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

Sticker on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary celebration on May 17, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Dec. 20, 2022, at IdahoCapitalSun.com

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board.

