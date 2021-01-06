The Vallivue boys basketball team bounced back from a loss the night before to handle Nampa on Wednesday.
The Falcons ran away from the Bulldogs 65-41 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 18 points and four rebounds and Jakin Calhoun added 16 points and nine rebounds.
On Tuesday, Bishop Kelly handled Vallivue 65-43. Martinez led Vallivue with 16 points.
TIMBERLINE 43, CAPITAL 29: The Wolves pulled away from the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 21 points including making 10 of 13 free throws to go with six rebounds. Garret Long added 15 points.
Cade Ruesch led Capital with eight points and Nate Cherry had nine rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 48, CAPITAL 18: The Warriors handled the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 19 points and six rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 65, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 60: The Chargers topped the Trojans in a 2A WIC game.
IDAHO CITY 35, WILDER 32: Idaho City escaped with the victory.
Kimberly Arias led Wilder with 18 points and six rebounds.