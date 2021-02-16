Cam Williams had 18 points as the top-seeded Rocky Mountain boys basketball team opened the 5A District III Tournament on Tuesday with a 58-46 win against Kuna .
Blake Munk had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots for the Grizzlies (14-2), while Drew Fielder had a double-double with 13 points and13 rebounds.
Rocky Mountain will face Mountain View in a winner-to-state game on Monday.
Cade Randall scored 21 points for Kuna (4-10).
EAGLE 45, TIMBERLINE 34: Jason Janish had 15 points and Isaac Deedon scored 11 as Eagle won in its 5A District III opener.
Gage Jones added seven points for the Mustangs (11-5), who will play Meridian in a winner-to-state game on Monday..
Wade Zenner led Timberline (6-6) with 10 points.
MELBA 62, MARSING 32: Joe Reiber had 24 points as Melba advanced in the 2A District III Tournament.
Braden Volkers had 14 points for the Mustangs (17-4), which will play Nampa Christian today in a winner-to-state game, while Dillon Stosich scored 12 points.
Jacob Ankeny had 10 points for Marsing (7-15).
IDAHO CITY 2, WILDER 0, FORFEIT: Wilder saw its season come to an end when it had to forfeit a 1A Division I District III play-in game due to suspected COVID-19 exposure and spread within the team.
Idaho City (4-10) advances to play top-seeded Riverstone on Thursday.