The Ridgevue baseball team rallied to knock off Vallivue in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Easton Amundson singled on the first pitch, driving in two runs. He finished with three RBI.
Carter Menchaca went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Ridgevue.
Jaylen Guerrero had two RBI for Vallivue.
EMMETT 8, NAMPA 2: The Huskies secured the 4A SIC win with five runs in the fifth inning.
Timmy Williams had seven strikeouts and allowed four hits in five innings for Emmett.
Jose Contreras went 3 for 4 for Emmett.
EAGLE 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: The Mustangs pushed two runs across in the third, fourth and fifth innings to top the Mavericks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
SOFTBALL
EMMETT 4, NAMPA 3: The Huskies took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 18, MERIDIAN 6, 6 INNINGS: Rylie Gilbreath belted two homers, going 4 for 5 with three RBI, to lead the Grizzlies over the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.