Marsing's defense held Nampa Christian to six points in the fourth quarter, while the Huskies' boys basketball team erased a three-point deficit to pull into a first-place tie for the 2A Western Idaho Conference lead Tuesday with a 41-34 win against Nampa Christian.
Merrick Hall and Jacob Ankeny both had double-doubles for Marsing (9-3, 3-1 2A WIC), with Hall scoring 14 points and pulling down 12 rebounds and Ankeny finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, MELBA 55: Haydon Harmon scored 21 points, leading Cole Valley Christian to a 2A WIC win.
Garrett Smith scored 13 points for the Chargers (5-6, 2-1).
Joe Reiber led Melba (8-4, 1-3) with 18 points.
FRUITLAND 60, PARMA 30: Nolan Bower scored 10 points and Hyrum Lindsey added eight as Fruitland won its 3A Snake River Valley Conference opener.
WEISER 47, HOMEDALE 46: Brett Spencer had 12 points and Tim Reed added 11, helping Weiser edge out Homedale in 3A SRV play.
Nate Lattin had nine points for the Wolverines (7-6, 1-0 3A SRV).
Nelson Lomeli had 14 points for Homedale (4-9, 0-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KUNA 49, RIDGEVUE 27: Darbi Avery scored 13 points, leading Kuna to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Gracee Gustin had 11 points for Kuna (12-2, 8-2 4A SIC), while Miaja Mills scored 10.
Sarah Means led Ridgevue (1-13, 1-10) with nine points.
MIDDLETON 59, VALLIVUE 39: Zoey Moore scored 19 points as Vallivue won in 4A SIC play.
Ashley Campbell had 11 points for the Vikings (9-5, 9-1), while Payton Hymas scored 10.
BISHOP KELLY 50, COLUMBIA 31: Ali Chatterton had 15 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play.
Anna Schmautz had 10 points for the Knights (8-5, 7-2).
Malynn Smith led Columbia (4-12, 3-8) with seven points.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 55, ADRIAN (ORE.) 32: Sarah Ralstin had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Greenleaf won in nonconference action.
Kylah Fillmore had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies.
LOCAL ROUNDUP
STEELHEADS ANNOUNCE MOVES BEFORE HOMESTAND: The Idaho Steelheads announced a series of moves Tuesday, one day before the start of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers at CenturyLink Arena. Included in the moves is a three-team trade that has the Steelheads acquiring forward Colby McAuley from the Orlando Solar Bears and sends forward Conner Bleackley to the Maine Mariners.
In separate moves, forward Anthony Nellis returns on assignment from the Texas Stars and goaltender Jake Kupsky joins the team on a standard player contract.
McAuley has appeared in 25 games for Orlando this season, scoring three goals and recording 10 assists.
Nellis returns to Idaho after being called up to Texas on Jan. 3. The rookie has spent 33 games in Idaho with 11 goals and 11 assists. Kupsky earns his first ECHL call-up after 10 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. He has a 8-1-1 record with a 1.78 goals against average.
Bleackley played 18 games with Idaho this season, scoring four goals and recording nine assists. He's split time this season between Idaho and AHL Texas.