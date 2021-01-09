The Borah girls basketball team slowly built its lead Saturday.
The Lions ended up knocking off Timberline 52-45 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jayden McNeal led Borah with 16 points, making 10 of 14 free throw attempts, to go with eight rebounds and two steals. Maggie Sawyer had 15 points and four steals and Sydnie Rodriguez had 14 points and four steals.
Sophia Glancey led Timberline with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 60, SKYVIEW 26: The Mavericks outscored the Hawks 22-1 in the third quarter of the 5A SIC game.
Trinity Slocum and Naya Ojukwu each scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks. Slocum added nine rebounds and six assists.
Hallee Schelhaas led Skyview with 13 points.
BOISE 55, CAPITAL 28: The Brave cruised past the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Avery Howell and Ella Nelson led Boise with 10 points apiece. Allison Ross had seven steals.
MERIDIAN 56, CENTENNIAL 26: The Warriors were too much for the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 19 points and six rebounds.
COLUMBIA 39, RIDGEVUE 32: The Wildcats survived the low-scoring 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Evony Castro led Ridgevue with 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.
NAMPA 44, VALLIVUE 28: The Bulldogs topped the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
PARMA 52, FRUITLAND 36: The Pantheres were too much for the Grizzlies in the Snake River Valley game.
Brooke Johnson led Parma with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals, Taylor Kaiser had four steals and Grace Jackson had six rebounds and five assists.
Graycie Huff and Payton Fritts each scored 10 points for Fruitland.
MELBA 51, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 24: The Mustangs overwhelmed the Trojans in a 2A WIC game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 14 points and six steals, Kendall Clark had 11 rebounds and six steals and Keylee Wilson had five rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 43, NOTUS 37: The Patriots held off the Pirates.
Grace Gerdes led the Patriots with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Madison Hodnett had 11 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Victoria Ortega led Notus with 13 points, five rebounds and five steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 70, FRUITLAND 49: The Mustangs rolled past the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.
Rafael Labrador led Eagle with 19 points and Seth Feik had 14.
Hyrun Lindsey led Fruitland with 20 points.
GARDEN VALLEY 68, HOMEDALE 54: A big first half sparked Garden Valley in the nonleague game.
Mason Strong led Homedale with 13 oints and four assists and Trenton Fisher added 12 points.