The Boise boys basketball team extended its season Saturday afternoon.
The Brave topped Kuna 67-51 in a 5A District III tournament loser-out game.
Cooper Howell led Boise with 22 points and Jack Payne added 17 and 10 rebounds. Whitt Miller had six assists.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 20 points.
TIMBERLINE 38, BORAH 32: The Wolves made a fast start hold up in the 5A District III tournament loser-out game.
The Wolves opened a 15-6 lead after the first quarter.
Cooper Lumsden and Garret Long each scored 10 points to lead Timberline. Lumsden added three assists and three steals.
FRUITLAND 51, HOMEDALE 43: The Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter in the 3A District III tournament win.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland (15-6) with 21 points and Dylon Watson added 16. The Grizzlies earned a state berth with the win.
Jaxon Dines and Mason Strong led Homedale (8-14) with 12 points each.
Fruitland will meet McCall-Donnelly (9-1) in the district title game on Thursday. The Vandals handled Payette 60-25.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT III: Riverstone (13-0) and Victory Charter (19-3) earned state berths.
Victory Charter defeated Liberty Charter 57-41 and Riverstone topped North Star Charter 80-56.
Riverstone and Victory Charter will meet in the district title game Friday at Columbia High School. Tip is at 7:30.