The Bishop Kelly baseball team saved its best for last Saturday.

The Knights scored six runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to top the Boise Brave 12-3 in a nonleague game.

Jack Heffner, Caden Casagrande and Hadley Smith each had two RBI to lead Bishop Kelly.

Myles Erickson led Boise with three hits.

SKYVIEW 9, MINICO 1: The Hawks handled the Spartans in a nonleague game.

EMMETT 8, MERIDIAN 5: The Huskies scored five runs in the top of the first and held off the Warriors in a nonleague game.

Roman Lake knocked in three runs to lead Emmett.

Diego Sanchez had two RBI to lead Meridian.

