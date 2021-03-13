The Bishop Kelly baseball team saved its best for last Saturday.
The Knights scored six runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to top the Boise Brave 12-3 in a nonleague game.
Jack Heffner, Caden Casagrande and Hadley Smith each had two RBI to lead Bishop Kelly.
Myles Erickson led Boise with three hits.
SKYVIEW 9, MINICO 1: The Hawks handled the Spartans in a nonleague game.
EMMETT 8, MERIDIAN 5: The Huskies scored five runs in the top of the first and held off the Warriors in a nonleague game.
Roman Lake knocked in three runs to lead Emmett.
Diego Sanchez had two RBI to lead Meridian.