A week after a last-second defeat, the Bishop Kelly football team bounced back in fine fashion.
The visiting Knights (1-1) cruised past the Bulldogs (1-1) 42-13 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
Bishop Kelly established the tone on the ground, rushing for 383 yards and dominating time of possession. The Knights possessed the ball 30 minutes, 46 seconds to Nampa’s 7:30.
Knights running back Seth Knothe led the way, rushing for 170 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns.
Bishop Kelly quarterback Keegan Croteau completed 7 of 8 passes for 114 yards.
Ryan Schuler led Nampa with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown.
EMMETT 49, RIDGEVUE 21: The Huskies (3-1, 2-0) kept their momentum rolling from last week, having no difficulty getting past the Warhawks (1-2, 0-2) in a 4A SIC game.
The Huskies rallied to knock off Bishop Kelly 40-34 with :33 seconds left last week.
KUNA 48, CENTENNIAL 8: The Kavemen (1-3, 1-2) finally broke through after a difficult start to their season, running away from the Patriots (0-3, 0-3) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division game.
MERIDIAN 41, MOUNTAIN VIEW 26: The Warriors (3-0, 3-0), behind quarterback Malakai Martinez, pulled away from the Mavericks (0-3, 0-3) in a key 5A SIC West Division game.
Quarterback Sean Austin and receiver Koltin Teater hooked up for a couple touchdowns to lead Kuna.
SKYVIEW 49, BOISE 21: The Hawks handled the visiting Brave in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division season opener.
Hawks quarterback Clayton Franssen completed 16 of 24 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and two more touchdowns.
Boise was led by quarterback Jack Payne, who completed 20 of 40 attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Skyview got out to a 27-7 lead by halftime and put the game away with two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
AMERICAN FALLS 28, PARMA 7: The visiting Beavers rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to top the Panthers (0-4) in a nonleague game.
PAYETTE 20, WENDELL 14, OT: The Pirates stopped the visiting Trojans in a nonleague game.
WEST SIDE 50, COLE VALLEY 0: The No. 1-ranked and visiting Pirates (4-0) ran over the Chargers (2-1) in a nonleague game.
It was West Side coach Tyson Moser’s 100th career victory. He took over as head coach in 2010.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, HOMEDALE 0: The Panthers (6-0, 2-0) swept the Trojans 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 in a Snake River Valley match.
Katie Compas celebrated a birth with 29 assists, 11 digs, four kills, four blocks and two aces and Sam Graham added 11 kills.
MELBA 3, COLE VALLEY 2: The Mustangs held off the Chargers in a competitive showdown 25-10, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 21 kills and three aces, Kendall Clark had 10 kills and Kate Clark added 12 kills and five aces.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Trojans swept the Pilgrims 25-17, 25-10, 25-23.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLUMBIA 9, NAMPA 0: The Wildcats ran away from the Bulldogs in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.