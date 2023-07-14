After graduating 16 seniors from last year’s team, and only having half that number of seniors this year, the Cole Valley Chargers will look much different going into the 2023 season.
And while this year’s squad may not have the experience as last year’s squad, which finished second in the 2A Western Idaho Conference, coach Mark Moreno says the potential is still there.
“We’re going to be young — that's the name of the game — which is going to be OK,” said Moreno. “They’re scrappy kids, the guys we got coming in. We have a small senior class, I’ve known that since they were freshmen. But the boys we do have, they’re working hard they’ve really bought in.”
Cole Valley returns just two starters on offense and four on defense, but the turnout for the program is higher than Moreno said he has ever seen coaching the Chargers.
The only problem is that a lot of those numbers are coming from the freshman class. But for a school that is growing, and is slated to join the 3A classification in 2024, Moreno said he’s excited to watch how that class grows in the future.
“This is our last year in 2A before moving up,” the coach said. “Already looking that far ahead, it’s going to be nice to be able to return a good number of players for our first year in 3A. A lot of these kids are going to get varsity experience. I’m looking at maybe two or three freshmen, a handful of sophomores. But I do think we can be competitive.”
Among the freshmen who could be starting for the Chargers is quarterback Cash Cahill. With WIC Player of the Year Dalton Kranz graduating the position is open and Moreno said Cahill has been the most consistent during the offseason. The coach raves about his natural leadership.
“He’s got this poise and he just reminds me a little bit of Brett Favre,” Moreno said. “He just goes out there and slings it. And he’s not afraid to make mistakes, that’s the one thing I’m appreciate about him. ... The other guys know, he is a football player. He’s a quarterback, he loves the game and he doesn’t care that he’s a freshman. I think a lot of guys are catching on to that early.”
The other option the Chargers have under center is senior Ben Beglinger, who started some games two years ago due to injury. But being Cole Valley’s best athlete, Moreno said that Beglinger is more of a natural fit at wide receiver.
Beglinger was a second-team All-Conference receiver last season, but sophomore Kaden Krogh has stepped up as the top target this summer, with Beglinger on a mission trip. Sophomore Nathan Pautiv will be at tight end, giving whoever the quarterback is multiple targets downfield.
“That makes it difficult on defenses, when you have a true tight end who can block and mismatches with linebackers,” said Moreno. “And obviously if we got Ben at receiver, him and Krogh, that’s kind of an exciting prospect, grouping those two guys together.”
Cole Valley will be looking for someone to step up at running back, with Moreno saying it may be running back by committee. Senior Peyton Paul and sophomore Aiden Shanks are players that Moreno said could run the ball for them. Nathan Byrne will see time at fullback.
The Chargers will also be looking for several new pieces to step up after graduating four first- or second-team all-conference offensive linemen.
“If I had to give us a big, big question mark, it’s probably in our trenches,” Moreno said. “We had a lot of linemen last year who were seniors, and a lot of them had been playing varsity ball since they were sophomores. We’re going to figure that out, trenches are important, you got to be able to block, protect your QB and open up holes.”
Junior Micah Gee is the lone returning starter and senior Paul Penrod saw a lot of time in the Chargers’ ‘heavy package’ last year, so they will give Cole Valley a base to build around. Ben King is a pulling guard, who Moreno thinks can have a big year.
Gee, Penrod and King will likely be central points along the defensive line along with Cody Simonson, a smaller, but speedy lineman.
Simonson’s twin brother, Tanner Simonson will lead the linebacking group, where he was a second-team all-conference selection.
“Tanner, he had a big year. He was the surprise of last year to be honest,” Moreno said. “We knew he could do something, but he stepped up in a big way for us.”
With Tanner Simonson at outside backer and Byrne playing inside, Moreno said those will be the two leaders there.
In the defensive backfield Krogh returns after being a first-team selection and will be joined by Beglinger and Nathan Shanoda with one more spot needing to be decided.