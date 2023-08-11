The Rocky Mountain football team is graduating a lot of talent from last season. Grizzlies coach Scott Criner knows he can’t deny that.
The Grizzlies graduated 11 seniors last season who will play college football at programs like Boise State, Washington, BYU, Utah, Kansas State, Air Force, Idaho and Weber State.
While Criner will have a lot of on-field talent to replace, he really raves about the underclassmen, thinking the program is well stocked not just for this season, but the seasons to come.
“We’re a young football team, we don’t have a lot of seniors,” said Criner, who is taking on his second stint as Grizzlies head coach after Chris Culig took the job at Bishop Kelly. “But with our weightlifting numbers, we had 14 kids that are in the 1,000-pound club, and they were sophomores and juniors. We haven’t had that before. Our senior class is solid, good kids, with playing experience, and then we’re young at the other spots. But I really like how they’ve come together as a group, worked and meshed together.”
While the expectation is, like it always is at Rocky Mountain, finishing the year as state champions, Criner knows there’s a lot of work to put in between now and November to accomplish that goal. In the meantime, he said, the focus is just on each individual practice.
“Our philosophy here is get two hours better,” Criner said, referring to the length of a typical practice. “We just try to keep our focus on the moment, not look too far beyond what’s happening that day. So, when we walk out on the practice field or weight room, you won’t hear us talking about winning the championship, you won’t hear us talking about even winning the game on Friday night. We’re just talking about getting two hours better.”
Currently slated to take over at quarterback is senior Gunnar Thompson, who started last season as the Grizzlies backup, but was pushing starter Tegan Sweaney in practices before breaking his finger. But Criner said that job wasn’t set in stone, as there’s a four-way race with senior Camden Crum, sophomore Collin Chapman and junior Trey Broadbent.
Criner said that Thompson is the leader in the clubhouse.
At running back, the Grizzlies will have some depth, with junior Taeshaun Reece — a second-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills selection returning. Also coming back is Carson Adams, who split time between wide receiver and running back and averaged nearly seven yards per carry last season. The Grizzlies also added Kaiden Kimble-Turner, a transfer from Kuna, who has impressed in camps this summer.
Between those three, Criner likes the attack the Rocky Mountain run game will have, much like it had last year with Reece, Art Williams and Brekon Albert.
“Because of how we run the football, our goal is to always have a three-headed monster, if we can, and have different styles of runners,” Criner said. “Taeshaun has put on 20 pounds, and he is a load. Carson Adams is a flat-footed runner and is really good on anything vertical on the run game. That’s where he excels. And then Kaiden is really fast and really explosive. At Boise State camp, he carried the ball four times and scored three times.”
The Grizzlies also have talent returning in their pass catchers, as Jaryn Ikebe, a second-team all-league receiver and Isaiah Reed, an honorable mention, both return. Junior Kade Benedick will be another starter for the Grizzlies, who return Jeff Thompson to the rotation.
On the offensive line second-team all-conference selection Jax Tanner is back as the lone returning starter. Just a sophomore, Tanner shined at right guard as a freshman, looking better and better every week as the season went along, Criner said. The coach said Tanner is a future NCAA Division I recruit.
He will move to right tackle, with junior Dillon Penner at right guard and sophomore Luke Edwards at center. On the left side of the line, Capital transfer Alex Moreno will be at guard and Logan Shearing at tackle.
On the defensive line, Tanner will be at defensive tackle. While the Grizzlies usually like to play kids one way, Criner wants to give Tanner as many options as possible to pursue football after high school.
“We’ve sent a lot of kids to college,” said Criner. “We do a really good job of getting kids in good position when they play. (Tanner) is 6-3, 265 right now. As an offensive lineman, the big schools like Oregon, Washington or Utah, they’ll look at a kid and he’s not tall enough. But at a 3-technique, he’s big enough. He’s a really good athlete, so we’re letting him play both ways.”
Tanner will be one of two sophomores along the line, with Rowan Rupp also playing there. Juniors Matt McLeod and Drew Russell will also be starters.
All three linebackers are returning starters. Brody Swearhart was a second-team all-conference player and will play inside linebacker, while Rob Cadwallader will be weak outside linebacker and Ryland Kelley is back at Sam linebacker.
At corner Parker Simmonsen and Kimble-Turner are battling for one spot, with Nicolas Nasso slated in the other cornerback slot. Trey Jacobsen and Broadbent are battling for free safety, while Hayden Thompson has solidified himself as strong safety.