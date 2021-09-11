EAGLE — On a misty Saturday morning, golfers at Eagle Hills Golf Course stood in a line to have their hands painted red. After the bright paint was applied, they pressed their hands to cover words such as “hate speech,” “lies” and “violence.”
“We all bleed red,” said Mary Cahoon, one of the organizers of the Sept. 11 ceremony held at the course.
The theme of this year’s 9/11 Never Forget Golf Tournament was “united not divided,” Cahoon said.
Area first responders and community members gathered at the course on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 2001.
As part of the memorial event each year, golf tournament players place their handprints on a “hands of Unity” banner, designed by Cahoon and painted by her sister SuZ Hume. This year’s canvas was filled with divisive words, which the golfers covered up with their red handprints.
The event serves as a remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks and the first responders who risked their lives on that day as well as a fundraiser for local law enforcement and firefighters.
Typically, the tournament raises around $10,000 each for the Fraternal Order of Police and the Professional Firefighters of Idaho, according to Kevin Gould, one of the event’s founders. In 2008, Gould, who at the time was a captain with the Boise Fire Department, teamed up with the Boise Police Department and Mary Cahoon of Disaster Kleenup to create the tournament.
“We started it here, because that time, we kind of realized that there was nothing really going on in the valley as far as remembering it,” Gould said, “and to us, we feel like that day, 9/11, was as significant as Pearl Harbor, and as a nation, we don’t recognize it enough and how it affected everybody’s life.”
During Saturday’s opening ceremony, Brian Knight, Nampa Fire Department chaplain, led the small crowd in prayer. The Eagle Fire Department ladder truck hoisted a giant American flag, under which first responders stood at attention.
“I ask you to watch over and give every one of us the strength to unite to work together, to love, and to join again as the same as we were 20 years ago as one unified people that cares about each other,” Knight prayed.
The Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Boise Fire Honor Guard presented the colors.
Cahoon read a poem that she wrote for the occasion, named for the day’s theme, it detailed the ways in which the nation came together on the fateful day in 2001. She said the country is now “broken and divided” and called on the people to unite.
Gov. Brad Little also spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on the time since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“For those of us who are old enough to remember, we have an obligation to tell the younger generations about what happened and how important that is,” Little said.
Afterward, he added his red handprint to the hands of unity canvas.