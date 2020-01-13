Chandler, Ariz., Police department documents and video, posted online Monday by Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum, revealed new details about the altercation that led to Charles Vallow’s death in July.
JUST IN: Chandler PD just sent us the police report on the shooting that killed Charles Vallow, former husband of Lori Vallow. Report says Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot Charles twice in the chest. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/gynvWT3gkp— Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) January 13, 2020
At the time of his death, Vallow was the estranged husband of Lori Vallow, who is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt following the disappearance of her children Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, who’ve not been seen since late September. Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell fled their Rexburg townhome in November within hours of when Rexburg Police officers went there to conduct a welfare check on the children. When the officers were conducting the welfare check, the couple lied and said J.J. was staying with family in Arizona.
Charles Vallow’s sister and brother-in-law, who are J.J.’s biological grandparents, last week offered a $20,000 reward for the children’s return.
A “homicide summary,” which is dated Aug. 1, was posted to Lum’s Twitter account Monday. It said Charles went to Lori’s rental home in Chandler to pick J.J. for school when an argument ensued between him and Lori. The event reportedly took place at about 8:20 a.m. on July 11.
MORE: Police say Lori’s daughter Tylee Ryan (now missing) tried to defend her mother by using a baseball bat. The report says Charles grabbed it, started swinging it and hit Cox in the head. Police say Cox then grabbed a handgun and shot Charles in “self-defense.” #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/yy1279FHbG— Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) January 13, 2020
The summary said Tylee, identified as a female juvenile, in an effort to defend her mother, tried to fend off Charles with a baseball bat. But Charles reportedly took the bat from Tylee and began swinging it.
Alex Cox, Lori’s brother, intervened and “was struck on the back of the head,” the summary said. It said Cox then went into a bedroom and retrieved a handgun before returning to the entry room and demanding that Charles leave. Still armed with the bat, Charles reportedly “moved aggressively” toward Cox “at which time the shooter fired at least twice in what he described as ‘self-defense,’” the summary said.
Police body camera footage, posted to Lum’s Fox 10 Phoenix Facebook account, shows officers arrive at the scene and call for Cox to come out of the house, making sure he is unarmed. Cox tells officers he is unarmed and that there’s no one else in the home. As he walks to the curb, where he is instructed to sit, he’s seen rubbing the back of his head.
The officer enters the front door into what appears to be a large, unfurnished room, where Charles’ body is on the floor. The officer reaches down to check for a pulse and finds none. He then proceeds into the kitchen/family room and down a hallway to the children’s rooms. One room is filled with clutter and strewn with what appears to be garbage, and the other is bare except for a mattress and a backpack on the floor, neither of the rooms has beds or furniture, just mattresses on floors. It’s the second bedroom, with only a mattress and a backpack on the floor, where the gun is found.
A baseball bat is not seen in the video.
The documents are the first to mention Tylee’s reported role in the altercation.
Charles’ sister and brother-in-law have described Charles’ death as “set-up” and a murder. And last week, Fox 10 Phoenix interviewed Charles’ lawyer Steven Ellsworth, who told the station his client had told him months before his death that “I want to make sure that everyone knows that if something happens to me, Lori and Alex did it.”
Cox died Dec. 12 in Gilbert, Ariz., Brenda Carrasco, a public information officer for Gilbert police, confirmed to the Post Register. Carrasco said Cox was found unresponsive by a witness.