The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District’s Precinct 1 director is up for re-election Nov. 3, and candidates and polling places have been announced.
Two candidates, incumbent Donald Barksdale and challenger Graham Paterson, are on the ballot for the position.
“A board member serves a vital role in the overall operation of the NMID irrigation water delivery operation,” Daren Coon, Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District secretary treasurer said in August.
Precinct 1 in Boise is roughly bordered by Eagle Road on the west, Chinden Boulevard on the north, 28th Street on the east and Lake Hazel Road on the south. An area generally encompassing the Micron Technology Corporation complex is also included.
Patrons from all three of the district’s precincts, which cover areas in and around Boise, Meridian and Nampa, can vote in the election. Absentee ballots must be received at the District’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release. Thursday is the target deadline to mail absentee ballots this election cycle.
Early in-person voting is now open at the NMID Office at 1503 1st Street in Nampa and continues until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The polls will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are three voting places, one for each precinct. The locations are:
- Precinct No. 1: Casa Mexico, Banquet Room, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., #104, Boise, ID 83704
- Precinct No. 2: Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642
- Precinct No. 3: Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa, ID 83686
The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District is a water storage, conveyance and distribution system founded in 1904. The district supplies irrigation water to some 69,000 acres of farmland, residential and commercial lands including pressurized irrigation for more than 16,000 individual parcels of land in Ada and Canyon counties.
More information is available at the District’s website, www.nmid.org.