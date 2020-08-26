Chicken sales have been soaring since spring when consumers became concerned about food production during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Major hatcheries nationwide reported they were selling out of chicks,” says John Monaco, director at large of the American Poultry Association in Southern California. “The movement of raising your food in your backyard is gaining momentum, too.”
Chickens not only provide food, but they also offer entertainment as pets, fertilize lawns and control insects. Cities have different guidelines about keeping backyard hens and charge a minimal fee per bird.
Michelle Andrews of Inkom bought chickens two years ago as a hobby. Andrews, a biologist, had the time to tend to her fluffy flock after retiring from running a research lab at Idaho State University.
“We never worry about food shortages,” Andrews said. “We know we can count on the girls. We like eggs fixed all kinds of ways — breakfast burritos, hard-boiled, egg salad sandwiches. ... If we get too many eggs, we give them to friends.”
During summer, her chickens lay about nine eggs a day, while in winter it might be two or three.
“They’re really affected by the amount of daylight,” she said.
Before buying chickens, Andrews turned to the Internet for poultry pointers. She bought hardy breeds including Speckled Sussex, Golden Comet, Americana, and Buff Orpington.
She offers a few pointers.
Her husband, Jeff, built her an insulated coop to protect the girls during winter. To make it easy to gather eggs, she bought rollaway nesting boxes so the eggs gently roll out of the nest to a nearby collection site.
“They’re so proud when they lay an egg,” she said. “They have an egg-laying song. It’s a series of short clucks followed by a long and loud screech.
Sometimes they’ll lay eggs in the yard, so you feel like you’re on an Easter egg hunt when you find them.”
Every morning, after letting them out of their backyard coop, Andrews cleans their coop, scooping away droppings. She recommends large wood shavings for bedding and diatomaceous earth to repel mites.
She advises wearing different shoes in the coop than in her home.
“Chickens live with salmonella,” she said. “I’ve never been sick but make sure to wash my hands after being in the coop and leave my chicken shoes outside.”
When she does yard work, they follow her around and eat insects.
“They’re naturally curious and inquisitive,” she says. “The girls make me laugh — watching the way they run and behave. Our grandkids love feeding mealworms to them. I understand firsthand why there are so many sayings about them — being a chicken if you’re afraid, being hen-pecked, and having a pecking order to show dominance.”
The girls’ eggs not only feed her family, they nurture Andrews’ creativity. She has done pysanky, the Ukrainian art of decorating eggs with dyes and wax.
Chicken humor abounds at Andrews’ home, too.
“When you have chickens, your friends and family give you all kinds of chicken gifts.”
Her daughter gave her a plaque entitled Chicken Coop Rules. It hangs in her kitchen and offers daily reminders to stay positive. No brooding. No fowl language. Cackle daily.
“I’m enjoying the girls more than I ever thought I would,” she said