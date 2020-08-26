The U.S. Forest Service has joined the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in asking Idaho ranchers who water livestock on federal land to sign agreements stating that they are doing so as limited agents of the federal government.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation officials and others are cautioning ranchers against rushing to sign the agreements, which imply that ranchers could lose access to in-stream stock watering on federal land if they don’t sign.
IFBF Director of Governmental Affairs Russ Hendricks said the Forest Service is trying to scare people into signing the voluntary agreements by telling them their water could be in jeopardy if they don’t.
“It certainly appears from an outside observer’s standpoint that they are using pressure, deception and scare tactics to try to get permittees to sign the agreements,” he said. “There is no legal way anyone can take away the water but they are implying that, if you don’t sign this, you are not going to have any water for your cattle. That is not true and it’s deceptive.”
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is also asking ranchers who water their stock on BLM ground to sign similar agreements.
Hendricks said if a rancher signs the agreement, it would prohibit the rancher from filing for in-stream stock watering rights in his own name on federal land in the future.
The issue is basically a rehash of a landmark 2007 water rights ruling by the Idaho Supreme Court that is known as the Joyce Livestock Decision.
In that decision, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in favor of two Owyhee County ranchers, Tim Lowry and Paul Nettleton, in their battle with the BLM over who owns in-stream stock watering rights on federally administered land.
During the state’s Snake River Basin Adjudication process, southern Idaho ranchers and the BLM and Forest Service filed
thousands of overlapping claims to in-stream stock watering rights on federal land.
All but two of the ranchers, Nettleton and Lowry, backed off or negotiated with the BLM when they realized fighting the federal agency in court would cost a lot of money.
Agreeing with Nettleton and Lowry, the state’s supreme court ruled that BLM couldn’t own the rights because it doesn’t own cows and couldn’t put the water to beneficial use.
In its ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court said BLM’s argument reflected a serious misunderstanding of Idaho water law.
The court’s ruling also applies to in-stream stock watering rights on Forest Service land.
The USFS in 2014 withdrew 36 claims for stock watering rights during the North Idaho Water Adjudication process after the Idaho Department of Water Resources sent the agency a letter requiring it to show evidence of beneficial use.
The Idaho Legislature passed a bill a few years ago that codifies the Idaho Supreme Court’s 2007 decision into state law, which paves the way for thousands of ranchers in Idaho to file claims for in-stream stock watering rights on federal land.
But Idaho Farm Bureau Federation officials say that in an effort to keep their illegitimate water rights, Forest Service and BLM are now encouraging permittees to sign agreements stating that they are acting as limited agents of the federal government
and that their livestock are putting the water to beneficial use for the agency.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation sent USFS several questions regarding this issue and a U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer sent IFBF a list of the agency’s responses by email.
In their response, USFS officials said that in its ruling in the Joyce decision, “The Idaho Supreme Court also stated that a rancher could act as an agent of a landowner.”
“Currently, if the Forest Service can secure agency relationships with its permittees, then the Forest Service’s water rights will not be subject to forfeiture,” Forest Service officials stated.
“Establishment of an agreement provides assurance that water rights already held by the Forest Service are retained for national forest purposes and for the long-term benefit of both the grazing program and grazing permittees,” Forest Service officials stated.
USFS officials also said that a permittee’s participation is strictly voluntary, “but by signing an agreement, all Forest Service stockwater rights in an allotment will continue to be available to the permittee and will help ensure the grazing permittee can continue to utilize those state-based stockwater rights for the term of any applicable Forest Service grazing permit and renewals. Water rights that are not covered by an agreement face a risk of forfeiture proceedings before the Idaho Department of Water Resources.”
The letter that the USFS is asking ranchers to sign states claims an agreement “does not foreclose the option of a permittee to pursue obtaining water rights on their own.”
Paul Nettleton, one of the Owyhee County ranchers who prevailed against the BLM in the Joyce decision, said if a rancher signs the agreement, they are essentially giving the water right to the federal government.
“This is kind of a last-ditch effort from the BLM and Forest Service to get our water rights,” he said. “They couldn’t do it through the courts so they are asking you to voluntarily give it to them.”
Hendricks said that under Idaho water law, there is not a legal way a rancher who is putting the water to beneficial use can lose that water right, but Forest Service and BLM “are implying that, if you don’t sign this, you are not going to have any water for your cattle. That is simply not true.”