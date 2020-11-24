Louis Becraft has always been interested in Parliamentary Procedure and now he’s on a competitive team.
Louis, 13, will compete for Madison Junior High School where he is in the eighth grade. The agriculture classes are taught by Amber Bucknell. Bucknell is also the school’s FFA chapter adviser.
“I take enriched English classes here in school and I like debate. I’m helping to uphold the family tradition by being in FFA too,” he said
Louis’s older sister Elizabeth Becraft was president of Madison High School’s FFA chapter and the team she was on competed at nationals.
Since Louis’s team is at the junior high school level, the teams compete more locally instead of nationally, he said.
“We are novices and we’ll compete at districts and then at state which is in Twin Falls,” Louis said.
In addition to parliamentary procedure, Louis likes the ag classes he’s taken and belonging to the school’s FFA chapter.
“I like ag as well and I really like what FFA is doing. Our adviser and the other advisers in the high school are really supportive. I really like the things they do,” Louis said.
In order to join FFA and compete on a team, chapter members are required to take an agriculture class.
“It’s necessary but I’m really happy I ended up in the ag department and in the FFA chapter,” he said. “I’m interested in engines and may take an ag class in that in the future too.”
He’s also interested in getting involved in meat judging as a team member and compete in that event too.
“We just need a few more people to form a team so we can compete,” he said.
In his spare time, Louis is involved in martial arts and for the last few years he’s been wrestling.
“I love to wrestle and I really like the martial arts like my dad,” Louis said.
Louis’s parents are Todd and Alyyn Becraft of Rexburg.
Louis and his family also hunt during elk season and like survival camping where they only take a few necessities, they build a shelter and hunt, fish or forage for their food for 3-10 days at a time, he said.