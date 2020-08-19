The National Park Service, in partnership with the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society, has added three Idaho properties to the National Register of Historic Places.
The properties include Greenwood School near Hazelton, the Nels and Emma Just House in Bingham County, and the Corilla J. Robbins House in Boise.
“The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is excited to see these three significant Idaho places listed in NRHP. The SHPO administers the NRHP program, which is the official, national list that recognizes places considered important in our past and worthy of preservation. Each of these sites tells a unique Idaho story and is an excellent example of tangible history worth preserving,” Tricia Canaday, administrator of the state’s historic preservation office, said in a press release.
Constructed in 1914, the Greenwood School is associated with early 20th-century author and teacher Annie Pike Greenwood, for whom the school is named. It was important as a community center and gathering place. Despite teaching in the new building for only a short time, Greenwood was an active leader and participant in the local Grange organization, literary society, and non-denominational Sunday School that met in the building regularly.
The seeds of Greenwood’s success as a writer were planted in her years as a sagebrush farmer’s wife. She wrote of her experiences living in rural south-central Idaho with her first published works on the topic appearing in The Atlantic Monthly in 1919. The culmination of her career as a writer was, We Sagebrush Folks, her only published book, in which the school plays a central role. This book, and the school itself, reflect the persistence of Idaho women in enduring the harsh realities of rural life on the irrigated sagebrush landscape.
The Nels and Emma Just House was built in 1887 by Nels and Emma Just and is an excellent example of an Eastern Idaho pioneer farm house established during the Territorial Period. The Just family were engaged in the social and agriculture formation of the region in which they settled where they were influential in the creation of the Idaho Canal Company, Eagle Rock’s weekly newspaper, The Times, the Presto Post Office, and the Lower Presto School. The house fits into the vernacular tradition of southeast Idaho settlement because of its brick construction and simplified gable form. The family has continually owned the property since it was originally homesteaded.
Completed in 1890, the Corilla J. Robbins House is significant as the residence of Corilla J. Robbins, an early Boise resident, active clubwoman, and leader during the campaign for women’s suffrage in Idaho. Robbins and her husband owned and lived in the house at 512 Idaho Street during the time when Idaho Territory transitioned to statehood in 1890 and the state became the 4th to pass a state women’s suffrage bill in 1896.
Robbin’s statewide leadership in the Rebekah organization coincided with an effort to organize support for women’s suffrage in Idaho. Robbins was eventually selected to serve as president of the Ada County Suffrage Association and was active in the Boise Equal Suffrage Association. She helped organize a statewide meeting of suffragists in July 1896 and was given a place of honor on the stage during an address by Carrie Chapman Catt of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, which contributed to the success of the Idaho Women’s Right to Suffrage Amendment in November.
For more information about the National Register of Historic Places, contact Matt Halitsky, NRHP program coordinator: matt.halitsky@ishs.idaho.gov or visit history.idaho.gov.