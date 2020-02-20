BOISE — The Bonneville High School girls basketball team's undefeated season rolled on with a 53-43 win over District III runner-up Middleton in Friday evening's first round of the 4A state basketball tournament.
Seeking its first win in the first round of the state tournament since 2010, Bonneville went 20 for 29 from the free-throw line in what was otherwise a subpar shooting night for both teams. The Bees (25-0) were also sparked by a 24-point effort and 11 of 12 free throws performance by junior Sydnee Hunt, who played the most minutes of any Bonneville player Friday due to fellow starters Makayla Sorensen and Sadie Lott picking up four fouls each.
"This girl stepped up big and hit free throws," Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said, patting Hunt on the shoulder outside the locker room. "She was having to go from wing to point. We played most of the game without Kayla and Sadie. Without Sydnee Hunt, we would not be in the semifinals tomorrow."
Hunt said she kept telling herself to take the game point-by-point and possession-by-possession.
"If you think of it as a big game, it's gonna be hard," Hunt said. "I knew I had to step up for my team. I wanted to do well for them."
While defenses shined, both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Numerous shots hit rim or air balled and passes went over players' hands. The Bees shot 28.6% from the field in the first half while Middleton shot 29.4%.
Hunt scored 13 of Bonneville's first half points, including nine in the second quarter where she went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. The Bees entered halftime up 19-13, but Middleton ended the half cheering when Quini Ah You hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The fourth quarter resembled a 3-point shooting contest as the teams hit a combined nine 3s. Four of them came from Middleton senior Zoey Moore, including one that cut the Vikings's deficit to 49-43 with less than 40 seconds left in the game.
Moore ended the night leading Middleton (17-7) with 12 points and went 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
"She has a quick release and shoots smooth," Erikson said. "We let her get loose a few times."
Lott added 13 points while Sage Leishman had 12 for Bonneville, which plays Sandpoint in an 8 p.m. semifinal tonight. Payton Hyman added eight points for Middleton (17-7), which plays Burley in a 3 o'clock consolation bracket game today.