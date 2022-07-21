Bandits win World Series 2021

The Idaho Falls Bandits celebrate the 2021 World Series title.

 American Legion

Idaho Falls Bandits coach Ryan Alexander remembers sitting in the dugout after the team celebrated its American Legion World Series title in 2019.

He soaked in the atmosphere and the magnitude of the moment. The Bandits, with a lineup featuring players from Idaho Falls and surrounding small towns, had become the first team from the state to win an American Legion World Series title. The underdog of the underdogs was coming home with the trophy.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

