A change in leadership for the Gem County Sheriff's Posse Search and Rescue has brought honors for Marci Dewitt who has headed up the volunteer organization for the past two years. At a recent meeting, Dewitt was presented with a certificate of recognition for "two years of outstanding leadership, dedicated hard work and endless effort. Present for the presentation were (left to right) Chief Deputy Sheriff Donnie Wunder, Posse officer 2#@#$@$, new Search and Rescue leader Jennifer Harlin, Dewitt, and Gem County Sheriff Chuck Rolland.