The ride from Boise to Discovery Park below Lucky Peak Dam is a favorite for cyclists looking for a long-distance ride close to town. It’s especially popular in the spring, but has been getting a lot of use all winter long.
The route from Municipal Park in Boise to Discovery Park is 11 miles and takes cyclists along the Boise River, through Marianne Williams Park, along the Barber Pool nature area, past Diversion Reservoir and the Black Cliffs.
If 22 miles round trip is too much, try starting at Marianne Williams Park, Barber Park, or the Highway 21 bridge and Warm Springs Avenue for shorter rides.
Things to do: Check out waterfowl at the ponds in Marianne Williams Park; stop at the Barber pool and look for more wildlife; pause near Diversion Dam and listen to the waters crashing over the dam, or turn around and watch climbers on the Black Cliffs. Plan a picnic at Discovery Park before heading back.
Restrooms are located at Municipal Park, near Warm Springs Golf Course, at Marianne Williams Park and at Discovery Park.
One disadvantage of the ride is the traffic noise along Highway 21 at Diversion Reservoir but it’s for only part of the ride.
Good cycling.