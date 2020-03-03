Drive the road through the northern range of Yellowstone National Park from Gardiner, Montana to the upper Lamar Valley in winter and you’ll be amazed at the breathtaking scenery and wildlife.
Yellowstone National Park turned 148 years old March 1. What a national treasure.
“From its inception as the world’s first national park … to protecting natural wonders like Old Faithful Geyser … to monumental conservation efforts like returning gray wolves to the ecosystem, Yellowstone is the site of so much history, heritage, and achievement,” said John Walda, interim president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, a friends of the park organization.
When President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act on March 1, 1872, he and members of Congress agreed that the wondrous land should be “dedicated and set apart as a public park or pleasuring ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”
Walda said the protections provided by the nation’s leaders 148 years ago changed the world of conservation.
We are so lucky that elected officials had the foresight to work together to protect such a beautiful part of North America. Our public lands are so valuable.
I visited Yellowstone again in February and was again in awe of winter in the park.
I got photos of bison, bighorns, coyotes, moose, foxes, elk, eagles and foxes. Snowshoeing trails to hot pools and a backcountry lake offered panoramas that go on and on forever.
The off-season is a fun time to visit the park. For information and tours, check out yellowstoneforever.org.