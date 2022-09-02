...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Frequently, the Sheriff’s office is called in reference to possibly lost or overdue hunters. We spend considerable time and resources on these instances, especially in inclement weather. Sometimes this is easily preventable by following some of the following information.
Next to carrying a cell phone, of all the strategies lost people use to get "unlost," the best one is to stay put and wait to be found. Unfortunately, it's also the one hunters and hikers – the subjects of most search and rescue (SAR) missions – use the least. Even so, statistics show that more than 95 percent of all searches end successfully within the first two days.
"Hunters and hikers are the subject of almost 40 percent of all searches," says Robert Koester, a national SAR expert and author of Lost Person Behavior. "Hunters tend to focus on pursuit of their game and follow it into unfamiliar territory. They are also more likely to 'self-rescue,' perhaps to avoid embarrassment or the fear of paying rescue fees. A third of them find their way out on their own. Because they rely on GPS, radios and cell phones, many lack outdoor skills. And unlike hikers, they're more apt to abandon a trail and strike out cross-country if they think they're headed in the right direction.
"Hikers, on the other hand, are trail oriented and tend to get lost as the result of a navigational error, such as taking the wrong trail, reading a map upside down, or not even noticing that they've left the trail." So don't get lulled into thinking that it can't happen to you – even the most veteran outdoor enthusiast can get lost. Your comfort – even survival – can depend on how well you are prepared.
Prevention and preparation
It won't prevent you from getting lost, but the most important thing to assure you will be found quickly should be done before you even leave home for a hunt, hike, pedal or paddle. Tell someone exactly when you are leaving, precisely where you are going and when you expect to be home. Then, stick to your plan. Be specific so that if you are reported lost, searchers can narrow their search and quicken your rescue. Tell family members or friends to contact the sheriff's office who will mobilize other official and volunteer searchers.
If you haven't planned ahead, it's a good idea to leave a note in your vehicle saying 'Gone for a two-hour hike to the west at 2 p.m. on June 1.
Here are some further steps you can take to prepare yourself:
· Travel with at least one other companion so you can help each other.
· Get a GPS unit and learn to use it before going into the woods.
· Before setting off, set a waypoint for your vehicle.
· Learn to use a compass. GPS units and cell phones don't always work.
· Take an orienteering class.
· Pack a reliable map of the area, preferably on durable, waterproof paper. Learn to interpret topographic contours and symbols and know what landmarks to look for.
· Check weather forecasts and wear appropriate clothing for season and conditions. Be prepared for changing conditions.
· Learn basic first aid. Know how to tell the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hypothermia and dehydration, and how to treat them.
· Practice starting a fire with something other than matches or a lighter, like magnesium and steel.
· Visit a sporting goods store or go online to get ideas for the best survival kit to suit your needs. Pack your kit and keep it replenished and up-to-date on an annual basis. Keep it in your vehicle's glove box so you don't forget to take it.
· When hiking, biking, skiing or snowmobiling, stay on marked trails. Look around for features and landmarks along the trail that will remind you of where you have been; stop often and look back to see what the trail looks like from the opposite direction.