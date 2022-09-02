Sheriff Donnie Wunder

Donnie Wunder

Gem County Sheriff

Frequently, the Sheriff’s office is called in reference to possibly lost or overdue hunters. We spend considerable time and resources on these instances, especially in inclement weather. Sometimes this is easily preventable by following some of the following information.

Next to carrying a cell phone, of all the strategies lost people use to get "unlost," the best one is to stay put and wait to be found. Unfortunately, it's also the one hunters and hikers – the subjects of most search and rescue (SAR) missions – use the least. Even so, statistics show that more than 95 percent of all searches end successfully within the first two days.

