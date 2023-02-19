Winter apparently still has a few weeks to go in the Treasure Valley and that's good news for those monitoring snowpack and irrigation water prospects for the coming year. Weather forecasts are calling for potential rain and snowfall on Tuesday and then a dip in temperatures as the week progresses. Projected wind speeds could make it feel even colder than the low 30's daytime and mid-teen nighttime temperatures forecast for the end of the week.
Whatever precipitation is coming with this latest storm front will be welcomed by irrigators in Gem County.
While much of central and eastern Idaho is experiencing above normal snowpack, the western side of the state remains below median levels for this time of the year. The Payette River drainage is currently at 94 percent of median pack. While that is not a dire circumstance, additional snowpack would be welcome before spring weather initiates snow melt and run off.
Much of the projected new precipitation is expected to slide to the east but some rain and snow accumulation is possible at intermittent times during the next week or so.
Current water flow on the Payette River is actually only 65 percent of normal for this time of year. The cooler temperatures, minimal snowpack melt, and light rains below the storage reservoirs at Cascade and Deadwood may have contributed to current flow through Emmett at 3,501 cfs, down from a normal 5,412 cfs on the third Sunday of February.