Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Winter apparently still has a few weeks to go in the Treasure Valley and that's good news for those monitoring snowpack and irrigation water prospects for the coming year. Weather forecasts are calling for potential rain and snowfall on Tuesday and then a dip in temperatures as the week progresses. Projected wind speeds could make it feel even colder than the low 30's daytime and mid-teen nighttime temperatures forecast for the end of the week. 

Whatever precipitation is coming with this latest storm front will be welcomed by irrigators in Gem County. 

Recommended for you

Load comments