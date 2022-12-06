...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
The Queens River Loop is a 30-mile loop trail in the Sawtooth Wilderness Area north of Atlanta, Idaho, perfect for backpacking, wildlife viewing, fishing, and more. It is quite a challenging trail with miles of rugged terrain and obstacles, but well worth it for the views and stunning Idaho scenery.
The Idaho Trails Association (ITA) recently completed a trail maintenance project on a portion of this trail (approximately 8 miles) called the Little Queens River Trail. The workgroup was comprised entirely of female volunteers. They spent seven days outdoors, brushing trail and moving logs — some of which were more than 30 inches in diameter!
“It is always a treat to spend a week in a place with such a regal name! And the volunteers left the Women’s Only Work Week feeling a little rugged, having earned a few crosscutting crowns,” shared ITA Board member and volunteer, Liz Bridges. “Nine women — some friends from before, but all friends after — cleared 126 trees from the trail, lobbed ceanothus (shrub) that had previously covered the trail, and restored parts of the old silver mining wagon road, where gravity threatened to wash the last of the trail into the river. Still more work lies ahead, but we are getting to the crown of the valleys and the jewels of the alpine lakes!”
The food for this trip was provided by funds from the Forgotten Trail Ale, a Mother Earth Brew Co. beer that donates a portion of their sales to fund non-motorized trail projects. Through an agreement with the Friends of Idaho State Parks, Mother Earth donates funding several times a year. They’ve also helped with a variety of other volunteer projects, some of which include planting a pollinator garden at Lucky Peak and installing bat boxes at Eagle Island.
“We are always looking to support initiatives that ‘keep the earth in Mother Earth,’ and the recent Little Queens River project epitomizes the intentions behind our Forgotten Trail Ale,” said Brian Golden, director of sales for Mother Earth. “We are thrilled to be able to support the efforts of these hard-working women and look forward to providing ongoing resources to prevent any of Idaho’s amazing trails from becoming forgotten!”
Another great partner in this project is the Squaw Butte Backcountry Horseman, who packed in all of the food for the crew, set up a makeshift kitchen, and then returned a week later to pack the supplies out.
Just as hiking a mountain is no easy task, the same is true for maintaining the trails that lead to these picturesque views and alpine lakes. Trail maintenance requires being outside in the elements for hours or days at a time. It takes stamina and determination to remove heavy fallen trees and to rebuild washed out pathways. It is costly and time-consuming but well worth it to keep these public spaces open to all.
“The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the Idaho Trails Association for their boundless devotion to maintaining our diverse and intricate trail system,” a press release from the department said. “We look forward to continued collaboration with ITA, the Friends of Idaho State Parks, Mother Earth Brew Co, the Squaw Butte Backcountry Horseman, and all of the other great businesses and organizations dedicated to keeping Idaho’s public spaces beautiful and accessible to all.”