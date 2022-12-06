Support Local Journalism


The Queens River Loop is a 30-mile loop trail in the Sawtooth Wilderness Area north of Atlanta, Idaho, perfect for backpacking, wildlife viewing, fishing, and more. It is quite a challenging trail with miles of rugged terrain and obstacles, but well worth it for the views and stunning Idaho scenery.

The Idaho Trails Association (ITA) recently completed a trail maintenance project on a portion of this trail (approximately 8 miles) called the Little Queens River Trail. The workgroup was comprised entirely of female volunteers. They spent seven days outdoors, brushing trail and moving logs — some of which were more than 30 inches in diameter!

