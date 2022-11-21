Support Local Journalism


Boise could have a new ballot initiative to consider, but the city of Boise is also tackling the issue independently.

On Wednesday, the citizen group Boise Parks Association hit its deadline to turn in 6,823 signatures from registered city of Boise voters to put a question on the ballot next year about preserving the city’s parks and open space. If it gets on the ballot, the question would ask voters if they’d like to require a public vote of any sale, trade, gift, or change in use of any developed or undeveloped city property designated as a park or open space going forward in Boise.

