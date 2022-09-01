...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As part of planned improvements on U.S. Highway 20/26 (Chinden West), drivers should anticipate overnight lane closures between State Highway 16 and Star Road beginning after the Labor Day holiday.
US-20/26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with intermittent delays of up to 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic on Star Road near the highway will also be limited. Flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone. Lane reductions will occur throughout construction as ITD works to widen the highway over the next two years.
This work is part of the Idaho Transportation Department’s (ITD) goal of reducing congestion and crashes by reconstructing and widening the roadway and intersections along this heavily traveled corridor.