As part of planned improvements on U.S. Highway 20/26 (Chinden West), drivers should anticipate overnight lane closures between State Highway 16 and Star Road beginning after the Labor Day holiday.

US-20/26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with intermittent delays of up to 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic on Star Road near the highway will also be limited. Flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone. Lane reductions will occur throughout construction as ITD works to widen the highway over the next two years.

