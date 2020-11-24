BOISE — This winter, adaptive athletes, from beginners to Paralympians, will have an opportunity to participate in more than a dozen training programs across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Developed in a partnership between the Challenged Athletes Foundation, a San Diego-based nonprofit that recently opened an Idaho branch, and U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing, the clinics and competitions are meant to expand access to winter sports for people with disabilities and to provide high-level training for experienced athletes.
November through March, the two organizations will host a cycling time trial, a biathlon, ski races, development clinics and a slew of other programs.
"The broad spectrum goal for us is that if someone wants to be a skier or wants to try skiing in Idaho, as an adaptive athlete, that they have the opportunity to do that," said Wilson Dippo, a Boise-based ski coach for the Challenged Athletes Foundation's new Idaho branch. "The longer-term goal is to have a vibrant adaptive skiing community here that ultimately produces some really high-level athletes, potentially Paralympic athletes."
The programs attempt to reduce the barriers for people with disabilities to participate in sports, the overall mission of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. One of those barriers is equipment costs. For the 21 million Americans with physical disabilities, participating in sports can be expensive. A ski frame, designed for wheelchair users, can cost thousands of dollars. Prosthetics can be tens of thousands.
"It's pretty exceptionally expensive," Dippo said. "That's where the Challenged Athletes Foundation really comes in."
Since 1994, the foundation has raised more than $123 million to fund equipment purchases and training programs for adaptive athletes.
“(Challenged Athletes Foundation) has always been an integral partner to athlete development, and this is the first shared role that creates a continuum from entry into sport up to elite competition,” said Jenn Skeesick, regional director for Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho, in a news release. “This will be the first season that CAF has a specialist focusing on winter programming, racing and athlete development."
The organization's Idaho branch is the only state-specific operation of the Challenged Athlete Foundation. The expansion was funded by a donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the charitable organization founded by the former owners of the Albertsons grocery chain. The Challenged Athletes Foundation was one of several organizations that benefited from $32 million in grants awarded last year by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation; other recipients include the Boise Bike Park and Mission43, a veterans support group.
The partnership between the Challenged Athlete Foundation and U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing will combine financial support with high-level training, led by Dippo.
“We are excited about this coaching collaboration as a way to re-imagine developing athletes in Para Nordic skiing,” said Eileen Carey, director of U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing, in a news release. “Wilson will be providing access to high-quality coaching to athletes where they live. We hope this model will be a blueprint for developing athletes in other regions throughout the country.”
Dippo has been a ski coach for a decade, training both able-bodied and adaptive athletes. He raced for Bowdoin College in Maine before moving to Idaho where he co-founded the first Paralympic sports club in the state with Paralympian and Challenged Athletes Foundation ambassador, Willie Stewart, also known as "One-armed Willie" Stewart.
Dippo said the Challenged Athletes Foundation does "really important work," and he hopes to raise awareness about the resources the organization offers.
"Many of us know disabled people who may or may not know that they can get involved in sport," he said. "We provide access to sport for folks who wouldn't otherwise have that access."
For information on the foundation and its regional programs, visit challengedathletes.org/caf-idaho/.