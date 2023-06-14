Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Press has covered countless stories about the livestock industry in Idaho, including a recent piece on how grazing can reduce fine fuels and thus the risk of wildfires (Graze To Reduce The Blaze, May 22, 2023). The essence of that story was true — livestock can and do eat cheatgrass and other invasive annuals which have taken over much of the Snake River Plain and a good part of the rest of the Great Basin as well. These “fine fuels” are almost like gasoline in a wildfire, rapidly igniting and contributing to a spread of flames across the landscape which then take out native grasses, sagebrush, bitterbrush, native forbs and other native plant species.

I know. I fought fires for the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service from 1980 to 1993. I well recall fires in the Shoshone District of BLM when flames were sweeping through cheatgrass, and I was shooting water from a hose that was utterly unable to put those flames out. On one fire, the flames jumped a small road and went on to burn another 10,000 acres. I was standing there, and I could not stop it. When I turned back to our truck, I saw the taillights had melted and dripped like honey down to the back bumper. Yeah, it was hot.

