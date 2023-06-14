The Idaho Press has covered countless stories about the livestock industry in Idaho, including a recent piece on how grazing can reduce fine fuels and thus the risk of wildfires (Graze To Reduce The Blaze, May 22, 2023). The essence of that story was true — livestock can and do eat cheatgrass and other invasive annuals which have taken over much of the Snake River Plain and a good part of the rest of the Great Basin as well. These “fine fuels” are almost like gasoline in a wildfire, rapidly igniting and contributing to a spread of flames across the landscape which then take out native grasses, sagebrush, bitterbrush, native forbs and other native plant species.
I know. I fought fires for the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service from 1980 to 1993. I well recall fires in the Shoshone District of BLM when flames were sweeping through cheatgrass, and I was shooting water from a hose that was utterly unable to put those flames out. On one fire, the flames jumped a small road and went on to burn another 10,000 acres. I was standing there, and I could not stop it. When I turned back to our truck, I saw the taillights had melted and dripped like honey down to the back bumper. Yeah, it was hot.
And although the Idaho Press story mentioned above was accurate as far as it went, it did not take a step that is important to the overall context. That is going back in time and asking about where all these weeds came from and how they came to dominate the southern Idaho landscape. The answer is also livestock grazing.
So, let’s start at the beginning. Cows and sheep are not native to Idaho, the Great Basin or even North America. New DNA research shows all cattle are descended from wild ox that lived in the Near East (Western Asia, Southeastern Europe and North Africa) some 10,500 years ago.
The history of the domestic sheep goes back to about the same time. They can be traced to between 11,000 and 9,000 BC, when the wild mouflon was domesticated in ancient Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq and parts of Iran, Kuwait, Syria and Turkey).
Bottom line — none of the varieties of cattle and sheep grazing our landscape are from here. Our plants and ecosystems did not evolve with them. They are outsiders. Like European starlings, zebra mussels, Russian olive, yellow starthistle, some potato beetles, Asian carp and countless other pests, they are not from here. Species that have not evolved in the local ecosystem often cause problems for many native species in them.
The first domestic sheep came into the Great Basin around 1840, and only a few decades later most of the region was fully stocked with cattle. But the problem is not only that these species are exotic, it’s also because we put enormous numbers of livestock on the landscape. These animals typically have been concentrated in particular areas where they literally pounded the vegetation. The destruction of delicate biological soil crusts and the relentless hoof action created millions of acres of land where invasive weeds — cheatgrass, medusahead, bur buttercup, several species of mustard and Russian thistle, to name a few — could and would thrive.
And don’t forget that while trampling southern Idaho, these livestock were also eating all the “good stuff.” Native grasses and forbs have been selectively removed from the landscape every year for 150 years. It’s actually a wonder that any edible plants remain in the lower and drier elevations of Idaho. The inedible plants, notably a variety of sagebrush and rabbitbrush species, spread. However, even the desirable native sagebrush has suffered enormously because it burns so readily. Most species don’t sprout after fires, so the plants must be established again from seed, either naturally or through human intervention.
Native grass and forb species not only help stabilize the soil, but they also provide habitat for a huge variety of insects. Both that vegetation and those insects provide habitat and food for native bird species such as sagebrush sparrows, sage thrashers, Brewer’s sparrows, western meadowlarks, horned larks, and, most importantly, greater sage-grouse. Native vegetation also provides habitat for small mammals, such as several species of ground squirrels, snakes and lizards which provide prey for prairie falcons, golden eagles, ferruginous hawks and others. Thus, the ripple effects of livestock grazing are enormous.
Some have argued that the Great Basin has native species of mammals which also eat the “good stuff.” True. Pronghorn, mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep, for example, also selectively remove the palatable native forbs and grasses. But they have never occurred in anywhere near the same numbers as cattle and sheep. Also, they move around the landscape and are not held in place by fences. Thus, their impact is negligible. And don’t forget, this vegetation evolved with these grazers and browsers. They are from here.
For several years, I worked on the Interior Columbia Basin Ecosystem Management Project. One of the goals we set for sagebrush habitats in this enormous region (144 million acres in the Pacific Northwest) was to identify pockets of high-quality sagebrush that had not been severely impacted by livestock grazing. The idea was to protect these spots into the future so we would know what the landscape should/could look like. These spots are out there, typically far from water where livestock won’t go or can’t survive. Pipelines, water tanks and other “improvements” have not been put in, so the vegetation is normal and natural. This gives us all some perspective, a baseline that has not shifted (see my column of June 30, 2022).
Now you know the rest of the story about why we have a massive problem with weeds and fires, especially at lower elevations along the Snake River Plain. Unfortunately, we have crossed a threshold into a new equilibrium of weeds and fire that most likely cannot be reversed no matter what we do. We could remove every cow and sheep today, and we won’t just get back the original habitat of our state. It’s gone. While I’m hopeful about the progress we can make in particular locations through research and restoration, these native habitats will not be back to anywhere near their original extent.
For more on the relationship between livestock grazing and birds, see my book chapter in “Ecology and Management of Neotropical Migratory Birds” (1995), co-authored with Victoria A. Saab, Carl E. Bock, and David S. Dobkin. While there are many complexities and details in this relationship, very little of this story is positive for birds, or indeed, any native species.