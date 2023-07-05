Lewis's woodpecker

The Lewis’s woodpecker can be found around the rivers upslope of Boise.

 Jeff Thompson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A few weeks ago, our tribe was camping at one of our favorite campgrounds near Lowman. I find camping and birding to be a perfect combination because sitting in a chair by the fire with my binoculars really works. From my comfortable perch, I was excited to see some Lewis’s woodpeckers flycatching over the Payette River not far away. On the drive up, I had spotted a single bird before Banks and another shortly after Banks. Although this woodpecker is around the rivers upslope of Boise, you never know just where you’ll see them.

I decided to get out of my camp chair [pause for applause] to see if I could get some photos. It turned out there were three of these atypical woodpeckers sallying out from high perches and grabbing some large, flying insects that were lumbering through the air on straight-line trips to somewhere. These insects had no chance of evading any aerial insectivore and didn’t even try.

Lewis's Woodpecker with salmonfly by Terry Rich

A Lewis’s woodpecker made quick work of this salmonfly.
Burrowing owl

Burrowing owls are big insect eaters and have been known to hide caches of beetles.
Acorn woodpecker

By far the best-studied species for food caching in birds is the acorn woodpecker, which has been known to store massive caches of acorns.
Loggerhead shrike

Shrikes are well known for impaling their prey on thorns and barbed-wire fences.

You can reach Terry Rich at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

Load comments