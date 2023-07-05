A few weeks ago, our tribe was camping at one of our favorite campgrounds near Lowman. I find camping and birding to be a perfect combination because sitting in a chair by the fire with my binoculars really works. From my comfortable perch, I was excited to see some Lewis’s woodpeckers flycatching over the Payette River not far away. On the drive up, I had spotted a single bird before Banks and another shortly after Banks. Although this woodpecker is around the rivers upslope of Boise, you never know just where you’ll see them.
I decided to get out of my camp chair [pause for applause] to see if I could get some photos. It turned out there were three of these atypical woodpeckers sallying out from high perches and grabbing some large, flying insects that were lumbering through the air on straight-line trips to somewhere. These insects had no chance of evading any aerial insectivore and didn’t even try.
Back home, I determined they were probably a species of stonefly (family Plecoptera), possibly the salmonfly (Pteronarcys californica). They were over an inch long, heavy-bodied and pale yellow. Because of their color, size and flight pattern, they may as well have had an “eat me” sticky note on their backs. In my attempts to identify it, I mostly found fly fishing websites and an obsession with stonefly nymphs. But I have to say the science part of it was missing. If you know this bug, please drop me a line.
Following one individual woodpecker after another, I realized they were nailing one of these flying chimichangas about every minute. Fat city! I also saw each of them sailing back with a beak full of yellow deliciousness to just a few places on two adjacent dead trees. I figured they were feeding young in nest cavities just a few feet apart. That was pretty interesting by itself because the sites were so close to each other.
But then I saw they weren’t feeding young, but rather shoving the huge insects into the tree cavities. Adult birds are gentle when presenting food, especially in big hunks, to tiny young birds. It dawned on me that they were not feeding young but rather jamming insects into holes. They also occasionally took a prey item to a different spot nearby, appearing to just shove it under a piece of ponderosa tree bark.
I felt a bit slow on the uptake as an ornithologist — this was food caching. Caching occurs when the abundance of food is much greater than the birds can make use of. I didn’t see any of the adults eating. They obviously had been satiated some time earlier. There may or may not have been nests with young nearby. I didn’t see any evidence of nests, as it turned out. The bottom line is there was so much food, the adults chose to capture and stash it for a later date.
This was only my second direct and unexpected discovery of food caching in birds. Many years ago, while I was working for the Bureau of Land Management and studying burrowing owls in the Shoshone District, I had my first encounter. While visiting one of a few hundred burrowing owl nest sites we’d located, I came upon a pile of longhorn beetles (Cerambycidae) which had been incapacitated and hidden in the shade of a small rock not far from the nest burrow.
Burrowing owls are big insect eaters and especially seek large beetles and other insects, as well as small mammals, frogs and birds. Regurgitated owl pellets are great objects for science discovery by school kids. Pellets from great horned owls and western screech-owls, for example, are comprised mostly of hair and bones of small mammals. But burrowing owl pellets are usually made up of beetle and other bug parts. These more fragile bits can be almost impossible to identify to species. They are more like little glitter bombs, colored by the various beetle elytra. Pretty cool.
Food caching among North American birds is best known among various species of woodpeckers, some jays, Clark’s nutcracker and nuthatches. By far the best studied species is the acorn woodpecker, thanks to Walt Koenig and his colleagues in California. This species stores acorns, up to 50,000 in a single dead tree, which the extended family defends vigorously from any potential thieves, woodpecker or otherwise. You may have seen a recent story about a house where this woodpecker had stashed 700 pounds of acorns in a wall of a house in Santa Rosa, California.
Unlike acorns, stoneflies, longhorn beetles and similar prey are perishable. They can decompose or be consumed by tiny scavengers over a short time frame.
So, what’s known about caching in Lewis’s woodpecker? “Birds of the World” has one report of a single individual stashing over 10,000 kernels of corn in old telephone poles. But there is only one report of insect caching. A nesting pair in one case cached at least 50 cicadas in the top of a large cottonwood. That’s it.
What about insect caching by some of the other species mentioned above? One report from 1890 writes about a hairy woodpecker in Wisconsin who cached two bushels of potato bugs in a pine stump. When you have to go that far back for a record, you might assume the behavior is not common.
Looking at just one jay — our local Steller’s jay — we see they cache acorns, pinyon seeds and whitebark pine seeds. There is no mention of insect caching by this species in “Birds of the World.”
Clark’s nutcrackers are whitebark pine seed specialists. But they also use and store limber and pinyon pine seeds. Again, no mention of insect caching.
Red-breasted nuthatches store both seeds and arthropods, but conifer seeds are the most commonly cached. No details on those arthropods.
We can’t leave the discussion of food caching without mentioning shrikes. They are famous for impaling food items on thorns and barbed-wire fences, although this doesn’t approach the storage volume we’re talking about with these other species. Plus, shrikes may not be just storing grasshoppers and lizards. The impaled prey might be a bit of showing off to area females. Look what a good hunter I am! You can make your own comparison to hunters you know.
I would love to have had the time (days) to watch how those Lewis’s woodpeckers made use of their stonefly bounty. I wonder if the flavor of those aging bugs improves over time, like cheese or wine? Or are they more like yucca chips — hard, dry and crunchy? Or maybe they are most like raw hamburger forgotten in the bottom of a weekend cooler. So many things I would ask birds if I could!