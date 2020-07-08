Ahh, summer in Idaho. There's nothing — and nowhere — like it. You can fish, hike, go whitewater rafting. Camp, swim, go boating and water skiing. Jet ski, paddleboat, or just float down the lazy river.
I am just back from a blessed week of vacation bliss. I decided to take a day trip a day to places I've never been to before in Idaho.
But this year, everything is different, including planning and taking a vacation. And now, especially, with the counts of coronavirus infections skyrocketing daily, we all must take inventory of our desires and match them to, well, what we can do, responsibly.
The good news is, Idaho has so many places to go, see and do that it just requires a little ingenuity and creativity, hand sanitizer and a mask.
What I did on my vacation
I went on a hike at Mores Mountain, visited the Pythian Castle and the Classic Candy Company in Weiser, gazed for hours at the hypnotic and vertigo-inducing Bruneau Canyon, and explored historic Idaho City, including its spooky, Blair witch-like cemetery. All the trips were very do-able and all spectacularly awesome — and I'm pretty sure my Facebook friends on vacation photo overload gave a little sigh of relief when it was all over. My favorite moment was at Bruneau Canyon. I was the only soul there and just sitting there, listening to the breeze whispering along the canyon walls, punctuated softly by birds and the rustle of sagebrush gave me an enveloping sense of sublime peace.
But what about you and your family? What are your plans for experiencing the great Idaho outdoors this summer, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? Are you going on camping trips? Staying in motels? Whitewater rafting? Fishing, hiking, mountain climbing? Or are you staying closer to home, taking in the abundant local opportunities, like backyard gardening, neighborhood walks, foothills trails?
In our partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society, we are sharing some of your stories — and the history folks are archiving them. Because we want future generations to know what it was like in the pandemic summer of 2020. It's a real life opportunity to become a part of history.
You can add your stories and read the ones already posted on the ISHS website: history.idaho.gov — Just click "Idaho History at Home."
Or, you can phone in your comments or summer outdoors story to the "Your COVID-19 stories hotline: 208-465-8120.
So, really, tell us, we want to know — what are you doing on your summer vacation?