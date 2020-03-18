BOISE — The city on Wednesday extended the off-leash programs at two parks through April 30, because of the coronavirus-related cancellations of spring leagues that would normally use the parks.
Dogs can continue to be off leash at Ann Morrison Park (1000 S Americana Blvd.) and Optimist Youth Sports Complex (9889 W Hill Rd. Pkwy.).
“During a time of uncertainty and stress, we are glad to be able to offer another opportunity for people and their pets to get outside and reap the benefits of fresh air and exercise,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a press release. “We hope it provides a much needed positive outlet for citizens.”
All areas of the two parks are available for off-leash dog use from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds.
Together Treasure Valley Dog Island in Ann Morrison Park is also open.
To learn more about other dog-friendly parks and areas in the Boise, visit cityofboise.org, and click on "Parks."