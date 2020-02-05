Approached Chile by way of the geological juggernaut that is the high Andes. On the switchbacks of the “Paso Libertadores,” just a lone man on a moto, chugging along, content, aimless, like a speck of dust blown through vast chasms of treeless, sunburnt rock, in and out of narrow tunnels, shoved around by powerful winds. These vistas go beyond what language can convey. Towering cathedrals of sharp stone, a landscape as I imagine the lower slopes of Nepal’s Himalaya or Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush.
The north face of Aconcagua is a walk-up, and that’s where a ding-a-ling like me can overestimate himself. It’s windy up there, cold (minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit) and not much easy breathing above 22,000 feet. After stashing the moto, I hiked on a reconnaissance mission to perhaps 13,000 feet, just in time to witness a rescue heli bring down an injured alpinist. A weathered face emerged from the helicopter bay, a lean body strapped to a stretcher and wrapped in a sleeping bag, carried by six park rangers, his eyes still darting around. He didn’t need to speak a word to warn me not to indulge too many fantasies about an amateur attempt at the summit. (It was a fleeting ambition.)
And so I returned to the moto, descended into the valleys, drawn like a magnet to desert solitude. Crossing a desert is usually no drama, but these northern drylands feel more threatening. Like a slap, they seize the attention; you can sense the exposure, the urgency of responsibility for fuel, water, and keeping the skin covered. There’s just no water out there. No shade. Wicked winds can dry out a body, inside and out, in no time.
A ridge of Andean spikes on the horizon, sun going down, the glaciers might be more visible if it weren’t for the hot wind whipping up desert dust. The monstrous Cerro Mercedario stands there at 22,047 feet, just a few hundred feet under Aconcagua itself. Foolishly, I worked for a week to recruit some broke flunkies willing to rent some gear and guide me up, but there were no takers.
My mountain climbing ambitions ended again in frustration, but the awe always remains. The pull of those ice-covered peaks, like the call of the wild!
Cenotaphs dot the roadsides, a Latin American tradition, memorials to one tragic accident or another. There must be a million markers between the U.S.-Mexico border and Tierra del Fuego. In Argentina, uniquely, these memorials are adorned with empty plastic bottles, oftentimes piled as high as a house. The bottles are a passerby’s homage to Deolinda Correa. She walked this desert alone in the 1800s, succumbed to deadly thirst, but still lives today as a folk hero of sorts.
Venturing briefly into northern Chile, I camped among the petrified sand dunes, just off-trail in the Atacama wilderness. A Martian landscape, the Atacama desert is one of the driest places on Earth. With average annual rainfall of 0.03 inches, it lies in the notoriously rain-starved range between Al Kufra, Libya and Aswan, Egypt. Nothing appears to live in the heart of the Atacama. Not one animal, not one insect, not one plant. At night I woke to profound clarity. It is as if the deepest desert, this place where few dare to venture, holds more truths simply because it is without distraction.
Returning to Argentina, on the horizon, at last, trees. Lots of tall, green trees which could only mean water, and probably, some humanity.
Rented a cabaña in Barreal, in the Calingasta Valley, complete with kitchen, which means for the first time in months, I went to a store, bought supplies, and did some cooking. As per usual, there was no research getting here. Just spotted a road on a map, noticed a river going through a valley, and thought, how bad could it be?
Not bad at all, in fact. After a few easy days for mental and moto maintenance, I woke to a brilliant orange sunrise, packed up, and the day just took its course.
I wasn’t actually trying to leave Barreal. First, I was looking for a snack, ready to settle for one of those austere Argentine breakfasts, lukewarm café con leche, some over-toasted baguettes, and ‘’juice’’ (fruit punch, really). Couldn’t find a thing. This region has so little for sale, and perhaps that’s part of its allure. I continued drifting with growl in the belly but nary a thought in my head.
The highways of San Juan province are like few I’ve seen. Silky-smooth, elegant even, through the roughest countryside, a juxtaposition like the most sensuous dress on the surliest cowgirl. Nobody’s out here. It can be 200 miles to connect two gas stations. In between the stations, just serpentine stretches. In between my ears, the most splendid stream of consciousness.
Passed a lake with teal waters, the rocky islands could’ve been Greece; crossed the loneliest valley and missed those Nevada highways; passed several dozen adobe shantytowns, the hardscrabble homes made the poorest countries look livable.
A crude metric for taking the economic temperature in any country is to survey the dogs. If the dogs aren’t skinny and seem lively, it’s a good indicator that the people are okay, too. These dogs look quite good. They chase after me with reckless abandon.
If only I could say the same about so many other places I’ve passed.
At last, Uruguay
At the border crossing near Salto, a motorcycle gang caught wind that I was coming through town. That means I got invited to another “asado” — a massive meat party — generously hosted by a bunch of “doods.”
As far as I’ve experienced, asados are a man thing — a lot of “chorizo” hanging around. (Why can’t women throw me a party?) These fellas were obnoxious, too. Hard-drinking, back-slapping, shouting, over-the-top machismo. I suffered well through four hours of high-volume nonsense. I’m in no way saying these men are representative of Uruguayans, nor that I didn’t appreciate the barbecue. I’m just saying I was their hero, and it sucked.
After engineering my escape, I crashed in the hammock between two trees on the outskirts of town, then woke early and started drifting eastward. A couple hundred miles of rolling hills, grasslands dotted with groves of palm trees and willows, potholed roads and one-lane bridges over streams running weak in the peak of summer. The occasional farmhouse, a colorful square box on the grassy plains, tiny communities along the way, overall pretty darn pleasant. In a field on the slope of a hill, a group of equestrians were preparing for some sort of Sunday competition. The gauchos and gauchas looked serious in their baggy pants and berets. Looking back, I wish I’d stayed awhile to take in the show, but at the time they were just setting up and I was feeling awfully hungry.
I kept on to Tacuarembó, where at last I found breakfast. Chilled white rice mixed with some canned vegetables and a hard-boiled egg diced and tossed on top. Surprisingly tasty.
Uruguay gets high scores in all those wonky political and economic characteristics, especially relative to the rest of Latin America. Aside from all the windmill farms, Uruguay feels like Argentina but even more Caucasian, and a lot more expensive. There are only about three million people in the whole country, the majority around the sprawling capital city of Montevideo.
I’ll get there eventually. At the moment, the man who prepared my meal is complaining about the heat. “So ‘calor’ these days! The Atlantic waters are cold, the coastline is precious. Why aren’t you there?”
I took the hint. Not too far out of town, though, for the first time on this whole trip … a metallic “ka-CLANK !” I pulled the clutch lever, flipped the kill switch, and steered for the shoulder. Broken chain. It wasn’t 10 minutes before a ranch hand approached in a horse-drawn wooden cart. Me, straddling the bike, my legs splayed out to each side, duck-paddling my way back to town. Belting out a cracking whistle, he slowed the horse to a stop and tossed a short rope over my shoulder.
There I was, clinging on for dear life for five miles back to town. First of all, never tie a tow rope onto a moto frame, because if you’re starting to tip over, it’s important to be able to let go. So rather than tie on, I gripped the rope firmly with my left hand, steered with the right, and somehow held my balance as the horse nearly jerked my shoulder out of its socket. Reading the changes in the rope tension, and using my body as a big shock absorber, I also kept a finger (and a toe) over the brake lever ms so as not to rear-end the rickety cart when the horse comes to a halt.
Coasting into a mechanic’s shop, without a scratch, we shared a hearty handshake. I offered a handful of Uruguayan Pesos, which he refused. This was a manly exercise. Men need to share those sometimes.
Luck! I have it in spades. Had this chain snapped in one of those God-forsaken desert furnaces, on some back road with nary another vehicle for hours, a hundred miles from even a drop of water, you might not be reading this dispatch. The only relief from severe dehydration might’ve been the madness that surely precedes death. Poor Deolinda Correa could probably tell us all about that.
A new chain installed, there’s another problem: My bank card isn’t working in any Uruguayan cash machines. I got this far only after changing out all my foreign cash for local Pesos. So to maximize my time in Uruguay, I went minimalist. Added up all cash on hand, then planned a route taking into account some mileage and fuel estimates. Started eating from the least expensive sources, foregoing hotels in favor of bushwhacking; still managed a solid 800 miles in-country.
Whenever bushwhacking in some random hideout, I consider the risk that I’m found. As the sun went down on Uruguay, a stern-faced gaucho drove around the bend and caught me snoozing in my hammock, strung up in between two posts which form the gate. Before he even got out of the cab, I was up and packing.
Instead of telling me to get lost, he showed me how to swing and lock the gate before leaving in the morning. Then he reached over the pickup bed, into a canvas bag, plucked out five oranges, and tossed them my way.
After dark, with fireflies zigging around, I could see that big gray band in the night sky, the glowing aura from countless stars. We all have iron in our blood. Surely we all come from stardust.
The pivot to Africa
Clear back in Mexico, I gave two young people one U.S. dollar each because they helped bail me out when I found myself high-centered on a log. One of them messaged me recently with a photo of that dollar and her memories written on it.
When you’re on the move all the time you start to feel like something of a phantom, like you appear and just disappear with no trace nor memory nor meaning. Her message is evidence that in fact I have cut a unique trail through the Americas, and people sometimes remember me well.
Like all of life’s efforts, the effort to travel is a school. If you have learned anything with me on this journey … thanks. I hope more people will give it a go, and if you can’t, at least allow your imagination to take you along.
Downtime in January was spent plotting the pivot to Africa. The plan has finally come together, but with a twist.
There are complications with regard to bringing a U.S.-registered motorcycle across several African borders. The requirements for a “Carnet de Passages” (an international customs document; a sort of passport for a vehicle) are ridiculously burdensome, not to mention the cost of transporting the moto across the South Atlantic in the first place, not to mention all the other expenses, challenges, and risks of dragging a moto through Africa.
To make things simple, and keep it real, I will leave this trusty motorcycle in a garage in Uruguay. From there I will fly to South Africa, where our adventure will continue on the seat of a bicycle. The team at George’s Cycles in Boise, the same team who supported me as a racer in my youth, has assembled a sublime pedaling machine and shipped it to Cape Town.
With any luck, those two wheels will carry us 8,000 miles to Cairo.