The ferry over the River Maroni, which forms a brown water border between Suriname and French Guiana, went down for a week. Thanks to that fortunate delay, I was stranded in Parimaribo, the Surinamese capital city, a backwater of whitewashed clapboard structures, kitchy cafes and casinos. Suriname, like all these northern Guyanas, is fantastically diverse, an equatorial fusion of the Netherlands and another hundred zany ideas. In the city center, a spectacular Mosque stands adjacent to a Synagogue, right down the street from a classic wooden church, not far from several Hindu Mandirs — in between, colorful murals commemorating a legion of local writers and poets. Like Guyana, here is another cultural gumbo, the living remnants of European empire and exploitation, yet the disorientation I felt in Guyana was diluted somewhat by the Dutch influences still strong today. As it is in the Netherlands itself, Suriname is officially Dutch-speaking but ambidextrous in English, a testament to the historical influence of Dutch industry, internationalism and unabashed creativity. At the weekend, Suriname even held a rather wild Pride Parade, one to rival Amsterdam’s big event.
From the woman at the hotel reception — a stunning beauty with hair dyed bright orange, skin as dark as the richest coffee — I learned about her heritage through the dark days of the Dutch imperial plantations, where African slaves would flee southward into the dense Surinamese bush. Escaping into unimaginable risks, the luckier ones inevitably encountered the native Amerindians in their jungle enclaves. Nature took its course, love found a way, and human diversity flourished yet again. The descendants of this unlikely human intersection call themselves “Maroons.” It’s hard to imagine a grittier collection of genes.
Once word arrived of the ferry’s re-opening, I raced east for French Guiana. Riding off the ferry ramp, the welcome on the French side couldn’t have been warmer. Three sharp-dressed, well-mannered, perfectly-coiffed customs gentlemen posted here from Paris, so polite I didn’t even mind the police escort to the bank to withdraw Euros to settle the $110 motorcycle insurance charge.
Rolling out into the late day sun, so taken by the French ville style, the flashing green pharmacy “plus” signs, everything so French, I forgot to fill the gas tank.
The countryside rich and rolling, but no services for at least 100 miles. As the sun started to go down, my engine started to cut out; I reached down and flipped to my reserve tank and then forced a decision: Risk running out of fuel after dark, or pull over to camp while there is still light? An electricity tower caught my eye, I swerved off the road, through some tall grass, then strung up my hammock bivouac on the tower’s steel crossbars. While the sun set, and while considering the risk of alligators and jaguars, the mosquitoes arrived in furious, frenzied clouds. It is clear why French Guiana, after colonial slavery, became France’s most inhumane penal colony. At least I had a mosquito net, thankful for that, but it could only block so many, for so long. The pests invaded my nose, my eyes, bites and itching everywhere. In a testament to the power of mind over matter, I meditated my way to sleep.
Just before sunrise, I broke camp, fired the engine and managed to coast on low fuel into the village of Sinnamary. There I found an enchanted boulangerie, where I pointed my way to some delicious French pastry and espresso while awaiting the gas station’s opening hour.
The main road through French Guiana was reminiscent of France in every way, except that this is so sparsely populated; it also featured random automobile wreckage in various states of decay. Over the course of 300 miles, I noticed at least 50 crashed cars — sometimes fairly new, sometimes very old, sometimes just one, sometimes two. I wanted to ask, but I have only basic French language skills. My best theory is the highway authorities leave the wrecks alongside the road as a not-so-subtle reminder to drive safely.
En route through Cayenne, the “capital,” I caught myself counting French Guiana as the 45th country I’ve ever visited, but since this is in fact a Department of France, and since I’ve already been around France, that would be double-counting. Everything was French, anyway. The road signs, the roundabouts, even down to the road surfaces and the painted road markings, all were reminiscent of France. It’s expensive, too, 10 Euros ($12) for some watered-down jus d’orange, a tiny espresso and a buttery croissant, along with some of that famous surly service.
Alas, I arrived on a Friday, All Saints Day, and Saturday is All Souls Day, so Cayenne was all but completely closed. Not interested in a dull weekend in an overpriced hotel, I made a run for the Brazilian border, at the Oiapoque River. A handsome cross-border bridge was constructed in 2017, creating the first direct connection of France with Brazil. Late that day, I arrived into the grimy river town of Oiapoque, in Brazil’s northeastern state of Amapá. This whole region is fairly isolated but integrating rapidly, thanks to that new bridge and the one-and-only primitive road leading south to the massive mouth of the Amazon.
The decision of where to go next was made easy then, because there is but one way: The dirt road from Oiapoque to Calçoene, mercifully dry, featured some of that beautiful burnt red Amazonian dirt, that rich iron oxide in the soil, each stretch linked together by charmed wooden bridges. On the way, I passed maybe a dozen other vehicles through rainforest, savanna and villages, and encountered the most beautiful young woman in a dress and matching sun-blocking umbrella, looking absolutely elegant and totally out of place on the dusty road.
At last in Pôrto Santana, on the north side of the Amazon delta, I boarded yet another ferry, this one bound for Belém on the south side of the Amazon by way of a network of distributary channels covering around 400 miles.
The route featured passages occasionally as wide as a massive lake. Other times, our vessel would enter these narrow threads, maybe 50 to 100 yards wide for many miles, dotted on each side with vibrant “shack and boat” communities, out here thriving with their clothes drying on the lines. Boat docks, fishermen, shrimpers, sawmills, churches, cemeteries — everyone looking strong and living large off the fat of the bush.
The ferry turned a final bend to reveal Belém and its brilliant skyline, like a little Manhattan on the Amazon delta. Docking at 1 degree south latitude, there is nothing but road between here and Argentina. Brasil is big. If I take the most direct route south to Foz do Iguaçu, which lies at the Brasil-Argentina-Paraguay border, that’s still a total of 3,200 miles, equivalent to a drive from Seattle to Miami — but little resemblance to the U.S.’s interstate highway system.
When the road at the bottom of the trench made from tall jungle trees started to transition into a more open agricultural landscape, I knew six weeks in steamy Amazonia was coming to a close. The highway became straight and more efficient, except for many dozens of slow-moving semi-trucks, but getting around those on board a bike adds some life-affirming jazz to these otherwise straightforward days.
And straight forward they were. Straight south, along fields of grain, past silos, tractors, through towns with catchy names like “Wanderlândia.” Out of Pará state, into Maranhāo state, on through Toncantins state.
It’s ag country out here, like a Brazilian Nebraska, but the black-clad mercenary at the gas station — standing sentinel with his body armor and an assault rifle — is a gentle reminder there are bandits out and about.
A more direct route south could hardly be designed. In these first three days, I rode over 1,000 miles, covering 11 degrees of south latitude. By way of comparison, over the first six months of this trip, on much more curvy routes, I covered 10,000 miles and completed 43 degrees of north latitude. In other words, I’m going straight south now and the days will keep getting longer until the solstice on December 21. Adding to that solstice effect, the days get longer still because (contrary to some odd opinions) the earth is actually a sphere, on a tilt, and the further I get from the equator, the more the sunlight wraps itself around the sphere the closer I get to the south pole, which has the effect of further extending the length of the daylight.
Maybe not the most thrilling part of the trip, but it is pleasurable in its own way. I wake early, pack the bike and just ride, stopping for gas and a cold drink every 150 miles, then repeat until sundown, making sure I don’t bend any metal on the way.
The air is hot, awfully dry, the afternoons punctuated by localized thunderstorms. I have my hands and body completely covered with thin layers to avoid the laser-like rays of the tropical sun. There are countless ranches out here, cattlemen, green fields dotted with trees, rolling along to the horizon and beyond. A hearty lunch at one of these country town “churrascarías,” buffets where you load up your self-serve plate with meat and potatoes, cannot be beat.
When that blaring sun starts going down, sometimes I have to find a place to camp. With no rain in the forecast, there is no excuse for taking a hotel. I start scanning off the roadside, looking for the best spot to dig in and hide in the night. A grove of trees, perhaps — maybe a dirt service road, maybe a ditch. It’s never easy but it’s a routine I’ve done hundreds of times. The act is daunting, and in that process the senses heighten; the consequences of choosing a bad location could vary, from unexpected noise, to pests and wild animals, to a police interrogation, to a chance encounter with some desperate person.
This time I spotted a friendly-looking farmhouse with some nice out-buildings, even some colorful, broken-tile mosaics. I braked and pulled over, took it all in, and invited myself right up. Next thing I know, we are friends, laughing, joshing, celebrating this unlikely appointment of fate. Dinner is served and a dozen more family members arrived to meet the unusual stranger. Surely, it was as special for them as it was for me — the magic and serendipity of the road.
Sensations in central Brazil remind me of central Mexico in many ways, like the earth-connected spirit of the American heartland. Christian country, too. So many gas stations, hotels, supermarkets, pharmacies with the Portuguese name “Bom Jesus,” or “Good Jesus.” Brazil is in some ways like I imagine the United States in the 1950s. This nation has incredible economic potential, but that could come at a cultural cost. I found myself wishing for no change; that they find potential in other pursuits besides development for wealth’s sake. If I could speak Portuguese, my conversations could be richer, and I would learn more. Having said that, sometimes it’s nice just to be the friendly, polite, mysterious gringo passing through, subject to few opinions, another human being, just being.
It feels so human just to ride, the force of the wind, the smells, all amplified on a bike, cruising with the helmet face open, the occasional bug getting around the windshield and splattering into my face. There is dirt on occasion, but mostly straight roads and quality pavement, so riding doesn’t suck up much mental power. I get to direct that energy instead to all my wandering ideas. In this mental space, ever presently monitoring the road and the controls, there exists the most splendid stream of internal consciousness.
As long as the sun comes up on my left, then goes overhead, then goes down on my right, I know I’m heading south. Otherwise, I barely look at maps anymore. I just follow roads. I know I was in Goiás state, then Minas Gerais state, then it was São Paulo state, with a loose idea about getting to the coast and a little town called Morretes in Paraná state.
The variety of birds one sees on these roads is itself a cause for awe. The famous blue and yellow pair, the Iguaçu birds, I actually saw two pair of these beautiful avians, right along side me for awhile, a pair in flight, almost strutting along, like a spectacular set of Navy Blue Angel jets in perfect formation. Later on, another bird struck me even more profoundly. It looked at first like a clumsy black creature transporting a big piece of orange plastic through the air, until it straightened out, revealing itself to be a fat, healthy Toco Toucan with that massive, bright-orange beak.
The air noticeably changed. Passing through the Tropic of Capricorn (a bit beyond 23 degrees south latitude, it marks the end of the earthen strip where the sun can appear directly overhead), for the first time since central Mexico it felt almost as if I stepped through a door out of the tropics. Some steep, rocky topography arrived; I climbed about 3,000 feet of elevation, pine forests appeared, but with the tall, lanky trees organized in what must be millions of the perfect rows of a gigantic logging plantation.
I’m in a mining and logging town called “Bom Sucesso de Itararé,” at 25 degrees south latitude, in the state of São Paulo. Resting my behind in a hotel built like a tree fort, next to a lumberyard, across from a ramshackle tire shack where roughnecks are busy wrestling wheels off giant rigs. Here in the upstairs corner, a cozy room built from rough wooden planks, for the first time in months, I slept soundly under a thin blanket. Like returning to the womb.
The further I get from the equator, the more the air feels like home. Argentina and Patagonia lie just down the road. More like home, indeed.