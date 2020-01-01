For the first time in a long time, I was able to open up the throttle, wide, touching 85 miles per hour in the straightaways. Flying past farms and silos and vineyards, zipping around retro Euro sedans, some old Renaults, Peugeots, Fiats, a classic Citroën convertible out bathing in the summer sun, even spotted a couple of 1970s-era Ford Falcons looking a little worse for wear. Passed them all like they were standing still.
This is Argentina, an odd marriage of Europe and Latin America, built on terrain reminiscent of the best of the American West I call home. Red rocks like Utah and Colorado, the grand desert grasslands rivaling Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho.
The scenery, the culture, the weather, it all feels so good. After the challenges of the past several months ... almost too good. I’ll get out there and get uncomfortable again, just not right now.
Pulling into Yapeyú, I picked up a steel gourd, plus a filtered straw made from steel, and am learning to swill yerba mate (pronounced ‘mah-tay’) tea at all hours. These Argentines, they’re like mate junkies, many with a mate gourd in one hand, a hot water thermos in the other hand, and a lit cigarette in the other hand. I don’t know how they do it. We stand together and pass the mate around, everyone sipping from the same straw. To be included in a mate group feels, well, cool. Too bad I don’t care for the taste of mate.
Otherwise, I spend the days working on my Argentine game, honing my Castellano accent (Argentine Spanish), lounging in a hotel on the central plaza, experimenting with the bidet; there’s a courtyard filled with plants and even a swimming pool out back, plus a bakery across the way where I can get some fresh warm rolls for 20 cents. Who knew the austere life could feel so good?
I’ve never known a town so tranquil, so little for sale, more horses on the streets than cars, ideal for a long morning run. Among other things, I’m learning to “kiss hello,” one kiss on each cheek here in Corrientes province, only one kiss on only one cheek in other provinces, I’m warned.
The siesta punctuates the day, almost creating two days in one. A busy morning followed by a long afternoon siesta, including a thick, sweaty nap during the time between 1 and 5 p.m. when almost nothing happens. Later, everyone fires up again for the evening shift, then dinner, which is generally served at 10 p.m. and often continues well after midnight.
Pleasant as Yapeyú was, I mounted up and rode south again, drifting, free like the wind. On a whim, I turned off at a roadside pit stop out in the grasslands, a junction called Majones, like a scene straight out of 1965. A gentle breeze wafting over the terrace, mature trees blocking the afternoon sun, a $2 bottle of Malbec on the table in the shade; a svelte cowgirl babe in a beat up 1982 Chevy C10 pickup cruises in ahead of a cloud of dust, a few men milling around in Gatsby hats also take notice. At that moment I called time on the day’s ride, and strung up my hammock for the night over in a grove of trees.
Woke after midnight and noticed a few horses tied up, the lights still on in the main lodge, so I slipped on my boots. The lodge, a rich smell of old wood and spilled wine, packed with compact, handsome, wiry men, some topped in a beret, many wearing those effeminate yet somehow macho alpargatas sandals. One of two men with a cue stick, clearly an alpha male, looking fearless in a filthy, wrinkled, pink button-down shirt with pink alpargatas on his feet. Sixteen men watching two men play pool, almost silently, with little more than murmuring in the background, they barely acknowledged my entrance. It was as though they had some music coming out of them, music I’d never heard and couldn’t describe. These were Gauchos in their natural habitat, the Argentine grasslands, a version of the cowboys we Americans know well.
Any modern male who’s a slave to fashion can appreciate the Gaucho look. The poofy Basque beret (boina), the pants with the open-button cuffs (bombacha de campo), and the minimalist sandals (alpargatas), plus the dark skin, lean physique, and the steely stare. The odds of me turning into one of these guys are better than even, or at least, I can dream.
That next morning, I used my translator app to look up the name of this junction. ‘’Majones” means ‘’Cairns,’’ like the direction-affirming stacked rocks one finds on mountain trails. Whimsically, I took it as a sign. When you don’t really know where you’re going, or why, just ask a millennial. I turned to ask a Gaucha kid on the terrace, “Where do you go for a good time?” Without hesitation she just blurted “Villaguay,’’ nothing more, and on her way.
That’s my whole philosophy of adventure riding. It’s not about the motorcycle. Any rider will tell you I don’t know anything about bikes, and I don’t care. I don’t wear motorcycle gear. I barely know how to change the oil. Adventure riding is about having no real plan, taking a few random cues, and then marveling at the results.
There’s a saying: “The unaimed arrow never misses.” Turns out, Villaguay is one of those places you’d want to visit, maybe even live. Right on target.
First day, I just walked the streets like some sad dog, even shared my sandwich at a city bench with an actual sad dog. Struck up conversations in the street. That’s how I met the guys who run this town. On the plaza one night, they just kept drinks in my face and listened to whatever comes out. The trick is to say something absurd, often, in broken Spanish, and they just eat it up. The bill arrived and the fella who owns the gas station paid it all. I must be doing something right.
Villaguay is in the province of Entre Ríos, which, if you have some Spanish you know means “between rivers.” The name makes sense because this square-ish shaped state is bounded on three sides by rivers.
It’s “square,” too, in the old-school slang sense of the word, square like the cock-eyed, corn-fed U.S. Midwest ways, like an Ohio in Argentina. It’s flat, friendly, and farmy.
There’s a bit of an economic crisis in the works. The Argentine peso has had a rough ride these past few years, the trend being straight down, mostly due to political dysfunction on top of the burden of usury debt owned by shrewd U.S. hedge fund managers. People dream of owning dollars; when they find out I’m an American, some ask to buy some dollars off me, but I have no practical way of actually getting a dollar here, in the paper form anyway.
Regardless, my cash machine withdrawals in pesos have me feeling like a high roller, living in a nice hotel for what comes to $10/night, eating well, hitting the gym every day, tipping everywhere, responding to the “What is your profession” question with “I’m just a lousy writer,” in the hope of avoiding any financial expectations.
Probably wouldn’t matter anyway! Part of what makes these Argentines so cool is they just don’t seem to care. They complain about the new government, about debt crisis after debt crisis, about taxes ... but I would venture to say, they’re content.
The other night at a barbecue (they call it an “asado” — it’s a big meat party), the big swinger in town, the character who owns the gas stations, asked if I wouldn’t mind if he passed my phone number around, and of course I don’t mind.
My mobile began exploding with invitations. A reporter from the daily paper, El Pueblo, interviewed me and then I was featured in a full-page writeup; I gave a short interview to the main radio station; I was invited to five more asados; I posed for photos with motorcycle clubs and at the trendy pizzaria and with the ranger at the animal reserve. Drivers toot their horns at me when passing by; I’m often recognized in the streets. Stay in Villaguay much longer, and I could be giving speeches at weddings, graduations, and bar mitzvahs.
The trick is going to a town no American has time to visit, befriending the social crowd, appealing to the adventure fanstasies of home-bound men, then seeming smart while simultaneously acting silly. Nevertheless, I know I’ll need to skip town when my mojo hits its peak, before the aura of my grossly overvalued legend wears off, before people start to figure out I’m actually kind of a poser.
Buenos Aires?
It’s an absolute metropolis, Buenos Aires, one of the world’s grandest cities. Wandering the upscale Recoleta neighborhood, I couldn’t not notice memorials embedded in the sidewalks, like stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, except these aren’t stars. Each plaque marks the spot where a right-wing death squad, operating under Argentina’s U.S.-backed military dictatorship, would leap from a vehicle, snatch a suspected leftist right in his tracks, and never to be seen again. Bodies are believed to have been dumped en masse out of cargo planes, their fate as fish food far out over in the South Atlantic Ocean. Sinister echoes of the Cold War — and the many CIA plots to keep each country in the Western Hemisphere out of Soviet hands — are everywhere in Latin America, but these sidewalk cenotaphs for ‘’The Disappeared,’’ estimated to be as many as 30,000 souls, are particularly chilling.
In contrast to Yapeyú and Villaguay, Buenos Aires feels like the loneliest part of this whole trip. It’s the great paradox of the big cities, you’re surrounded by millions of people yet totally alone. Many women have tunnel vision; sometimes I can catch a furtive glace, accidental, just in passing, but when our eyes meet, in that split second their eyes jump back to front-and-center. Unknowable, like models on a runway. I trudged the streets all day until my legs turned to stone. Fell in love on every corner with some fashionable Porteña in her summer dress and pumps.
B.A. is New York City as I remember it in the 1990s, when there were still ethnic diners with beat-up old tables and chairs, characters in those seats, old cranks in tacky suits, readers, writers, when the streets were still pretty skanky, before the rise of gentrification’s idea of perfection.
Some Fernet-Branca and a tall glass of Coke could only taste good after a balmy day in the deep streets of B.A. Anywhere else, and I wouldn’t ever order this drink. Maybe the presentation helps, the way a wiry waiter with white hair totes the whole Fernet bottle out to your little table on the sidewalk, pours a shot in a stainless steel jigger, dumps it in a glass, throws on an extra splash, then pops the cap off a glass bottle of Coca-Cola, and you take it from there.
Imagine a giant slab of New York City, add two splashes of Milan and Madrid, a quick dash of dark European fascism, then simmer for a few decades over some low-intensity political heat. Throw it all in a blender and hit the button for “totally affordable” and Buenos Aires is served.
Frankly, these past two weeks in Yapeyú, Villaguay, and B.A. were just too much of the good life. Too many asados! I’ve put on over two pounds. The bike and I are craving some hardship, so we cut due west, across to Route 40, the patchy road leading all the way to the bottom of this continent, to Cape Horn and Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city.
Through wine country in Mendoza, under the massive Aconcagua peak, at 22,841 feet, the world’s tallest outside of the Himalaya. Past Bariloche, and spectacular mountain scenery, Swiss-style chalets and a ski resort above a shimmering lake.
In a windblown dump called Bajo Caracoles, in view of some spectacular Patagonian Cordillera, I bumped into a free spirit, a self-styled anarchist calling herself Silvina. In front of a shop made of stone, sheltered from the wind, I bought us some cold ones while she rolled a cigarette, and we shared the moment before crashing for the night on the cold ground next to some old tires and rotting carcasses.
Four-hundred and three miles. That’s how far I ended up riding through the wind-thrashed Patagonian desert without seeing a gas station (with some gas to sell, that is). Employed every fuel conservation trick I know: lower speed, steady throttle, aerodynamic tuck. Nevertheless, I blew through my 5-gallon main tank, blew through two plastic soda bottles filled with fuel, blew through the 2-gallon plastic spare tank, and finally flipped the switch to reserve at mile 365, and took a deep breath ... at last coasting into a station in Piedrabuena ... where gas wasn’t even available until the tank truck arrived the next afternoon.
The past 2,000 miles were whipsawed and lonesome. It’s splendid solitude, myself plus a bunch of ostrich, alpacas, sheep, and rabbits; soft, washy gravel roads and a few merciful streches of freshly-laid asphalt. A wicked little devil sucking desert dust up into a funnel in the sky attacked from nowhere, ripped right over me and nearly tore my body from the bike.
After Rio Gallegos, I hopped the ferry across the Magellan Strait to the island of Tierra del Fuego. When Magellan and his crew first came through these waters in 1520, they noticed the indigenous peoples’ perpetual bonfires all along the water’s edge, and thus named it the ‘’Land of Fire.’’ These natives they called ‘’Patagóns,’’ meaning something like ‘’bigfoot giants,” because they stood at around 6 feet, compared to the 5′1″ average height for Portuguese men from that century. And thus the ‘’Patagonia’’ region was born.
Over these past months, many times, for many reasons, I thought I might not make it to Ushuaia. So many things could have gone so horribly wrong. Navigating on rutted gravel and ever more extreme gusts, always a little on a knife’s edge, I am now certain I will reach ‘’the end of the world,’’ as it is known.
With the sun setting and about 100 miles still to go, I jumped off the road and into the tall, twisted grass. To shield from blasting winds, I laid out my bedroll on the leeward side of the moto. Just opposite, the sights and smells of the South Atlantic Ocean. The sky above was light until well after 10 p.m., and even when night finally arrived, it was never too dark. When the sun came up at about 4:30 a.m., I awoke from a sound sleep and fell into a trance as the clouds circled over head. I had many thoughts before drifting off again.
Waking and returning to sinuous roads over steep alpine passes, up, down, and around, the path suddenly opened up to reveal the Beagle Channel and the most glorious city of Ushuaia.
Inside my helmet, I heard a terrific gasp.
(Note: These final paragraphs describing Route 40 didn’t just happen. This section was prepared from my notes and memories, having already done the ride to Ushuaia in December of 2011. I felt no need to try it again, but wanted you readers to have a sense of the experience. I hear the road is paved now. As for me, well, I’m resting over the holiday week, safely ensconced in northern Argentina. Happy New Year.)