A 1992 graduate of Meridian High School, Ted Kunz’s early life included a lot of low-paying jobs. Later, he graduated from NYU, followed by more than a decade in institutional finance based in New York, Hong Kong, Dallas, Amsterdam, and Boise. He preferred the low-paying jobs. For the past five years, Ted has spent much of his time living simply in the Treasure Valley, but still following his front wheel to places where adventures unfold. ”Declaring ‘I will ride a motorcycle around the world’ is a bit like saying ‘I will eat a mile-long hoagie sandwich.’ It’s ambitious, even a little absurd. But there’s only one way to attempt it: Bite by bite.” Ted can be reached most any time at ted_kunz@yahoo.com.