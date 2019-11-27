One Christmas I thought I’d cook something different than the regular ol’ turkey. So I grabbed some ribeyes and grilled them. They were great. But ... to cook anything other than a turkey for Thanksgiving, and a turkey or maybe a ham for Christmas seems almost sacrilegious doesn’t it?
Since that culinary disaster I’ve never tried cooking anything but turkeys (Ok, actually mom always sends us a smoked turkey from Greenberg Smoked Turkeys down in Texas). But editor Jeanne Huff thought it’d be fun to come up with a great wildgame recipes, since, of course, this is an Outdoors section.
With a little counseling I was able to bring myself to venture out on the topic of some main dish besides turkey ... and think back to the first Thanksgiving. The pilgrims were starving and they no doubt were a little worried. Then showed up some friendly American Indians that laid out a meal fit for a king for the starving pilgrims.
Suddenly it went from doom and gloom to a spirit of thanks giving that has been celebrated across America from that original feast. And who knows what all they actually ate?
I’m sure a few people brought in some venison.
In fact, after thinking about it for a while (and since I’ve been in the beef industry since I was 8 years old) it suddenly dawned on me. Those slick scalawag turkey marketers are the ones that spawned the idea that they only ate turkey at the first Thanksgiving. They think of all the slick marketing ideas before us beef guys do.
How do we know they didn’t just eat venison? In fact, I think they did. So now after mulling through the above thoughts I can write a deer recipe article for Thanksgiving with a clear conscience!
I love deer meat and have been eating it nearly everyday for the last week. My flavorist is backstrap with French fries and milk gravy.
But another cut that I love just as good, or for sure a close second, is the forequarter. Inside of the shoulder is a muscle that is the third most tender muscle in the carcass but you have to cook it slow. For years we boned out the forequarter for sausage. After boning it out and removing the tendons and ligaments you’re lucky to have a handful of meat. Then about 40 years ago, a guy I worked with told me how he smoked his forequarters. I couldn’t believe his story but I tested it out.
Oh my gosh, it is the best thing in the world and will rival any beef brisket sandwich that you’ve ever eaten in the best Texas barbecue restaurant. And, it is super easy — but it will take 13 hours to prepare.
When you’re ready to cook it, thaw it out and put your smoker on low heat. I’m not really trying to cook it on the smoker as much as just give it a smoky flavor. For the first 20 years, I laid bacon strips over it to enhance the flavor but for the last 20 years I haven’t. Sprinkle it with a bit of garlic salt and pepper.
Smoke it for about three hours and then pull it off of your smoker and put it in a turkey roasting pan. Put in two to three cups of water and then place it in the oven overnight at 180-190 degrees. It works great to put it on the smoker when you get off work at night. If you wake up in the middle of the night, check it. If it runs out of water, it’s toast. If it’s low, add a couple of more cups.
The next morning when you wake up at 6 a.m., check it. If the meat falls off the bone with a fork it’s done. If not, turn up the heat to 300 degrees, and since it has been cooking all night it should get done in 30-45 minutes.
When it is done, remove it from the oven and pull all of the meat off of the bone. There will not be enough meat left on the bone for an ant to eat, and all of the collagen and gristle has disappeared. Chop it into 1/4 to 1/2-inch chunks.
Toast some hamburger buns in a Lodge black skillet with butter and throw a handful of meat on the buns. Sprinkle on a little Tabasco sauce, pour on the barbecue sauce and sprinkle on some Tony Chachere’s spices to taste.
I cannot tell you how good these are. Your petite little wife will eat three.
Happy Thanksgiving!