...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Ice fishing is always a fun wintertime activity. Here is Tom's daughter drilling a hole.
I had a few topics I wanted to write about today but finally decided on winter camping since it is somewhat time-sensitive. To winter camp, you’ll have to gather up the gear, get time off and find someone dumb enough to go with you! So, with that said, let’s get started.
First off, why in the world would you even want to go camping in the winter? Kids do dumb things because of their friend’s advice. I’m not sure that I’m really any different though. A few years ago, I went to a seminar on winter camping and the instructor, Bryan Wilkins, talked about how much fun it is to cross country ski or snowshoe into the backcountry and set up a camp for a few days. Sure, I’ve camped in brutal weather while elk hunting, but I had a purpose to be out there.
He packs down snow with a snow shovel and cuts blocks with a snow saw to make chairs (I’m thinking an Alps lightweight backpacking chair would be a LOT MORE COMFORTABLE) and wind blocks around his tent. He taught us how to make an igloo and said if you do it right, that it’s nice and warm. That is, a toasty 20 degrees.
He also cuts out a trench to make a kitchen and runs a path up to the door of his tent. He thinks between 0-20 degrees is best so you don’t get wet (no kidding, I guess you wouldn’t get wet, you’d be frozen stiff as a board). Like I said above, I’ve camped plenty of times in zero type weather, but it was while I was elk hunting. Not just for the fun of it. I’m not too sure about the fun of sitting around a fire in zero weather freezing my buns on one side and cooking on the other side.
He gave us some good tips.
1. Drape damp socks over your shoulders under your coat to dry them out.
2. Huffing and puffing sucks the moisture out of you. Drink plenty of water.
3. Place water bottles upside down in your tent/snow cave. They freeze from the top so that saves from freezing up the drinking end.
4. Go to bed with dry socks. The ones you hiked in will be damp.
5. Get ready for long nights since it’ll be dark at 5:15 and not get light until 7:30.
So, after that seminar I decided to schedule a trip. But the next week Katy and I had four seminars at the Yakima Sports Show. The next week a mushroom class, the next week a talk at the Gem State Fly-fishing Banquet, the next weekend seminars and working a booth for ThermaCELL etc., so I didn’t get to go until February.
I packed out and did an ice fishing trip. Besides using a backpack, take a sled to carry your gear since you’ll have an auger, rods, tents, sleeping pads, bag, tent and on and on. I bought a big plastic sled this summer at the huge rummage sale at the fairgrounds in Boise.
As I’m writing this, I think I ought to do another winter camping trip this winter. But I have a bunch of upcoming seminars. If you’re free, come see me at them. Here’s the list:
Feb. 11: SNOWSHOEING, 11 a.m. at the Meridian library.
Feb. 23: HUNTING BIG GAME WITH AIRGUNS, 10 a.m. at the SCI Conv. in Nashville.
Feb. 24: KNIFE SHARPENING/CHOOSING THE PROPER KNIFE, 1 p.m. at the SCI Conv. in Nashville.
Feb. 25: GLASSING FOR BIG GAME, 9 a.m. at the SCI Conv. in Nashville.
As soon as my schedule clears up, maybe I can fit in a winter camping trip. To have a purpose for doing it, maybe I’ll do another ice fishing trip. Or maybe I’ll make it a wolf hunting adventure. But if the wind is howling like it was on my last trip, I may just have them come into my tent and lay by me to keep me warm.
Now if I can just find someone stupid enough to go with me. Misery loves company, you know.