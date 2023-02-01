Support Local Journalism


I had a few topics I wanted to write about today but finally decided on winter camping since it is somewhat time-sensitive. To winter camp, you’ll have to gather up the gear, get time off and find someone dumb enough to go with you! So, with that said, let’s get started.

First off, why in the world would you even want to go camping in the winter? Kids do dumb things because of their friend’s advice. I’m not sure that I’m really any different though. A few years ago, I went to a seminar on winter camping and the instructor, Bryan Wilkins, talked about how much fun it is to cross country ski or snowshoe into the backcountry and set up a camp for a few days. Sure, I’ve camped in brutal weather while elk hunting, but I had a purpose to be out there.

