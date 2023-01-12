Katy and Tom

Katy and Tom up on top of a mountain snowshoeing,

 Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

What if you don’t like skiing but you’d like to get up in the mountains and get some exercise? Have you ever considered snowshoeing? The good deal about snowshoeing is you don’t have to pay for an exorbitant ski lift ticket and ski rental fees. Just grab your shoes and head out.

Like with all of our activities, you have a lot of options. The most fun snowshoeing trips to me are when you invite a group of friends to go on a hike. The gear is pretty simple – snowshoes! (I’ll talk more about snowshoes in a second). Of course layer like when doing any of your mountain activities.

