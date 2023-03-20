Support Local Journalism


I’m constantly surprised at how many people don’t plan ahead of time when going on a trip. And the bigger the trip, the more planning is required.

If you don’t plan, then you plan to fail. Katy was over at the house of a dear old buddy of ours once. He looked out the window and said come over here Katy. My son is going elk hunting tomorrow and he’s just now starting to pack. I guarantee you that he’ll still be scurrying around out there at midnight and making two-to-three runs to the local grocery store for some forgotten item.

