I’m constantly surprised at how many people don’t plan ahead of time when going on a trip. And the bigger the trip, the more planning is required.
If you don’t plan, then you plan to fail. Katy was over at the house of a dear old buddy of ours once. He looked out the window and said, come over here, Katy. My son is going elk hunting tomorrow and he’s just now starting to pack. I guarantee you that he’ll still be scurrying around out there at midnight and making two to three runs to the local grocery store for some forgotten item.
Even though his hunting days had long since passed, he took Katy into his office and pulled an elk hunting list out of his desk. It detailed all of the items he’d need. He had a check-off list for every type of trip he took.
I don’t have a set list because my gear changes every year, but a good two weeks before a trip, I start writing a list and slowly packing. The night before I leave, I don’t want to be running around in a tizzy yelling at everyone. I want a relaxed, peaceful night and to enjoy some last-minute family time. The only way that will happen is if you plan ahead.
I carry the list with me at all times. If I’m sitting in a meeting and think of something, I pull out the list and write it down. If I don’t write it down right then, I’m more than likely going to forget it.
And if you’re going on a big trip, then you need to start planning months ahead. I’m reminded of this topic because of a big upcoming trip. I’d been saving my writing paychecks for years to take Katy and Kolby to Alaska.
We had to cancel in 2021 because of COVID-19. If anyone had a temperature in the Seattle airport then they’d have had to have been left in a motel there while the rest of us proceeded. I wasn’t going to shell out a ton of money on guides, plane tickets, take vacation and then maybe leave one of them stuck in a motel in a weird town.
Then in June 2022 we had a trip lined up and Kolby moved her wedding up to July 7. Then the other day I flew home and Kolby said Daddy, I need to talk to you and mom – we’re pregnant! Of course, I then said, does this mean that you can’t go to Alaska? She laughed and said I knew you were going to ask that. Yes, I’ll only be seven months pregnant.
Katy was abhorred and looked at me and said, “Tom, I can’t believe you asked that!” I know, I know, I’m horrible.
So, I’m super excited for this trip (and the baby). But not only is this going to be the best family vacation ever, it’s also going to be a big climax for another reason.
Over 20 years ago my brother, his son and I went to Alaska and fished at the Waterfall Resort. I got lucky and caught a couple of record book fish. The Idaho Press was having an Outdoor Writing contest to kick off their full-page Outdoors Page. Due to a story on that trip, I got lucky and won the contest.
I then turned in another article and then another and Vickie Holbrook, who was editor at the time, asked me if I’d like to write a weekly column. I’ll always be grateful to Vickie for taking me under her wing and teaching me how to write. Now I write for newspapers in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado and Louisiana, numerous websites and magazines, and conduct 40-60 outdoor seminars per year. And it all started because of the IP.
Now to make it even cooler. We are going fishing at the same lodge where it all started – Waterfall Resort! How cool is that? It’d really be cool if I could get the same guide, Dennis Luckenbach, wouldn’t it?
I met with Waterfall Resort a year ago while conducting seminars at the Dallas Safari Club Convention & Expo, and we’ve been working on a return trip since. It has finally all gelled. We got everything set in stone yesterday, I lined up plane tickets and we are good to go. Now to work out all of the details.
If you work with a top-notch outfit like Waterfall Resort, it’s pretty simple. They’ll walk you through the process. Since Kolby is pregnant, I don’t want to fly straight in and hit it hard the first day so we’re going to fly into Ketchikan about noon and lounge around town and then catch a floatplane to Waterfall Resort the next morning.
They have a booth at the airport and will have us lined up at the Cape Fox hotel. The next day they will run us to the float plane for the ride to the lodge. We’ll unload on the dock, they’ll take our luggage to our cabin, put us in a line to receive our rain gear, buy our fishing license, meet our guide and then we jump on the boat and take off fishing! How can you not love an outfit that efficient?
But wait a minute, we have to get back to the minutiae planning. If you’re going to Alaska, don’t wear your little yuppie outfit when flying up. Wear suitable gear in case your luggage gets lost for a day or two. That way when you step off the plane, you can hit the ground running.
Robin advised me to bring the bare minimum gear in a carry-on to save on luggage costs since each of us will be flying back with two to three boxes of fish. When you’re dealing with a top-notch outfit, they’ll give you good tips.
Talk to the guides. Ask them what gear they use. They know what works best in their locale. If you don’t have the proper/functional gear, you’ll be sunk. Especially in Alaska. If gear holds up in Alaska, it can hold up anywhere.
I’m going to take some moisture-wicking Browning socks, 5.11 pants, 5.11 base layers, a Gore-Tex coat, polarized sunglasses and a plethora of Smiths Consumer Products knives to test. Take plenty of SD cards for your camera and something to back them up on every night.
I may get a waterproof bag to carry onto the boat. Some days there will be driving rains. I wear a cap to protect my face and throw the hood over the cap. We also have to get a prescription for patches so we don’t get seasick.
Well, I think we’re all planned up and ready. More articles to come!