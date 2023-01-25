Claycomb coyote hunt

To lure in this coyote, we used an electronic call, a Montana Decoy Jack rabbit and a waggler type of decoy (see it off to the left).

 Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

Many of you have stored away your rifles for the winter and are spiraling down into a dark depression now that hunting season is over. OK, maybe I’m being a little bit of a drama queen. But if you’re near the edge, back away because we’re right in the middle of one of the funniest, high-speed shooting seasons of the year and you don’t want to miss it – varmint hunting!

If you’ve never varmint hunted, you’re missing out on a great hunt. The favorite target is coyotes because they’re the most plentiful but bobcats, foxes and raccoons are also fair game. Let’s go over what it takes to be involved.

