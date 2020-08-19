I’m not a flower kind of guy. I’m more into shoot it, skin it, eat it type of stuff. In fact, I just got done filleting the crappie that Katy and I caught last night and am going to run to the store as soon as I hit the last letter on this article and buy ingredients to make fish tacos tonight for the fam. Right now we’re into frying them in Panko and I just got a new skillet from Merten & Storck that I’m going to test out frying them in. Drizzle Sweet Baby Ray’s Secret Sauce on them and they’re to die for.
But regardless of my lack of culture, I can still recognize beauty when it is flaunted right in front of me and last week when Kolby and I were up in the high country backpacking the mountains were dressed in all of their splendor. Reminded me of that old verse and “even Solomon in all of his splendor was not arrayed like one of these” speaking of the lilies of the field.
I used to think that early spring was when all of the pretty flowers popped up, and some do but I’ll tell you what, I now say the best is saved for August. But you better hurry and get up to enjoy them. In Alaska they say when the petals fall off of the fireweed that summer is over. Enjoy.